Pro Circuit Releases Husqvarna TC 85 and TE 250i Exhaust
October 31, 2017 9:15am | by: Press Release
CORONA, CA - Being dedicated to providing our customers with the best two-stroke exhaust products is what we're all about here at Pro Circuit. For 40 years, we've built championship winning two-stroke pipes and silencers for all kinds of dirt bikes and ATVs. Our latest release includes Works and Platinum pipes, Ti-2, R-304, 304 and Type 296 silencers for the 2018 Husqvarna TC 85 and TE 250i models that offer significant performance and horsepower gains across the entire RPM range. Bolt on a championship winning Pro Circuit pipe and silencer and be ready to smoke your competition.
TE 250i Type 296 Silencer Image
