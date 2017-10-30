Wake-Up Call

October 30, 2017 8:00am

AMSOIL GNCC, PRESENTED BY MAXXIS

Round 13 – Ironman - Crawfordsville, IN

BIKE

XC1

OVERALL FINISH RIDER BIKE
1st Kailub Russell KTM
2nd Thad DuVall Husqvarna
3rd Ricky Russell Yamaha
4th Grant Baylor Husqvarna
5th Josh Strang Husqvarna
6th Trevor Bollinger Honda
7th Steward Baylor Jr KTM
8th Jordan Ashburn Beta
9th Russell Bobbit KTM
10th Jonathan Girroir KTM

XC2 

OVERALL FINISH RIDER BIKE
1st Pascal Rauchenecker Husqvarna
2nd Josh Toth Yamaha
3rd Craig Delong Husqvarna
4th Layne Michael Husqvarna
5th Benjamin Kelley KTM
6th Evan Smith KTM
7th Austin Lee Honda
8th Michael Witkowski KTM
9th Ryder Lafferty KTM
10th Trevor Barrett Yamaha

XC3

OVERALL FINISH RIDER BIKE
1st Jack Edmondson Husqvarna
2nd Chris Venditti Yamaha
3rd Hunter Neuwirth Husqvarna
4th Matthew Sims Yamaha
5th Tayla Jones Husqvarna
6th Luke Renzland Yamaha
7th Mark Herecso Jor KTM
8th Kenny Day Yamaha
9th Jaryn Williams Yamaha
10th Josh Brehm Yamaha

WXC

FINISH RIDER BIKE
1st Tayla Jones KTM
2nd Rachel Gutish KTM
3rd Jessica Patterson Yamaha
4th Becca Sheets Yamaha
5th Brooke Cosner KTM
Kailub Russell secured his 47th career victory - breaking the bike all-time wins record. Ken Hill

XC1 Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Kailub Russell 320
2nd Thad DuVall 227
3rd Ricky Russell 220
4th Steward Baylor 207
5th Grant Baylor 180
6th Trevor Bollinger 156
7th Russell Bobbitt 133
8th Josh Strang 130
9th Jordan Ashburn 126
10th Ryan Sipes 122

XC2 Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Joshua Toth 247
2nd Craig Delong 289
3rd Layne Michael 280
4th Micael Witkowski 224
5th Benjamin Kelley 193
6th Austin Lee 182
7th Jesse Groemm 164
8th Zack Hayes 138
9th Samuel Evans 122
10th Zach Nolan 112

XC3 Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Jason Thomas 292
2nd Hunter Neuwirth 253
3rd Jack Edmondson 238
4th Mark Heresco Jr. 233
5th Jaryn Williams 162
6th Joshua Adkins 148
7th Devan Welch 132
8th Paul Whibley 117
9th Nate Smith 62
10th Dustin Gibson 61

WXC Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Tayla Jones 180
2nd Becca Sheets 174
3rd Mackenzie Tricker 166
4th Brooke Cosner 159
5th Rachel Gutish 118
Overall: (2) Thad Duvall, (1) Kailub Russell, (3) Ricky Russell. Ken Hill

Australian Supercross Championship

Round 3 - Virginia

SX1

OVERALL FINISH RIDER
1st Justin Brayton
2nd Dylan Long
3rd Kade Mosig
4th Dean Ferris
5th Dan Reardon
6th Nathan Crawford
7th Todd Waters
8th Jesse Dobson
9th Daniel Herrlein
10th Nick Schmidt

SX2 

OVERALL FINISH RIDER
1st Wilson Todd
2nd Jackson Richardson
3rd Dylan Wills
4th Mitchell Evans
5th Gavin Faith
6th Geran Stapleton
7th Connor Tierney
8th Jay Wilson
9th Aaron Tanti
10th Taylor Potter

SX1 Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER POINTS
1st Justin Brayton 75
2nd Dean Ferris 62
3rd Dylan Long 54
4th Dan Reardon 52
5th Todd Waters 50
6th Kade Mosig 43
7th Nathan Crawford 43
8th Luke Clout 40
9th Nick Schmidt 33
10th Daniel Herrlein 32

SX2 Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER POINTS
1st Gavin Faith 63
2nd Wilson Todd 61
3rd Jackson Richardson 59
4th Dylan Wills 52
5th Jay Wilson 47
6th Mitchell Evans 38
7th Connor Tierney 35
8th Geran Stapleton 33
9th Taylor Potter 30
10th Aaron Tanti 29

EnduroCross

Round 5 - Phoenix, AZ

Super EnduroCross

OVERALL FINISH RIDER BIKE
1st Cody Webb KTM
2nd Trystan Hart Husqvarna
3rd Ty Tremaine KTM
4th Kyle Redmond Husqvarna
5th Cory Graffunder Husqvarna
6th Joan Pau Serguara Verdaguer GasGas
7th Noah Kepple GasGas
8th Max Gerston Beta
9th Ty Cullins Beta
10th Cooper Abbott Yamaha

Super EnduroCross Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Cody Webb 128
2nd Trystan Hart 100
3rd Colton Haaker 87
4th Kyle Redmond 86
5th Ty Tremaine 68
6th Noah Kepple 60
7th Cooper Abbott 59
8th Cory Graffunder 58
9th Joan Pau Segura Verdaguer 51
10th Max Gerston 43
Cody Webb won his fourth straight in Arizona. Tanner Yeager

2017 CHAMPIONS

RIDER CHAMPIONSHIP/RACE CLASS
Ryan Dungey Monster Energy Supercross 450SX
Justin Hill Monster Energy Supercross 250SX West Region
Zach Osborne Monster Energy Supercross 250SX East Region
Eli Tomac Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 450MX
Zach Osborne Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 250MX
Antonio Cairoli FIM Motocross World Championship MXGP
Pauls Jonass FIM Motocross World Championship MX2
France Motocross of Nations Nations Overall
Max Anstie Motocross of Nations MXGP
Hunter Lawrence Motocross of Nations MX2
Jeffrey Herlings Motocross of Nations Open
Marvin Musquin Monster Energy Cup Cup Class
Seth Hammaker Monster Energy Cup Amateur All-Stars
Jett Reynolds Monster Energy Cup Supermini
Marvin Musquin Red Bull Straight Rhythm Open Class
Shane McElrath Red Bull Straight Rhythm Lites Class
Gared Steinke Red Bull Straight Rhythm Two-Stroke Class
Gavin Faith Amsoil Arenacross 250AX
Ryan Breece Amsoil Arenacross AX Lites West Region
Justin Cooper Amsoil Arenacross AX Lites East Region
Kailub Russell GNCC XC1
Joshua Toth GNCC XC2
Jason Thomas GNCC XC3
Tayla Jones GNCC WXC
Matt Goerke Canadian Motocross Nationals MX1
Shawn Maffenbeier Canadian Motocross Nationals MX2
Nick Schmidt​ ADAC SX Masters (Germany) ​ SX1
Dennis Ullrich ADAC MX Masters (Germany) MX Masters
Sam Sunderland​ Dakar Rally Bike
Dean Ferris Australian MX Nationals MX1
Egan Mastin Australian MX Nationals MX2
Brock Hoyer​ Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross Snow Bike
Antonio Cairoli​ Italian Motocross Championship MX1
Jorge Prado​ Italian Motocross Championship MX2
Graeme Irwin British Motocross Championship MX1
Ben Watson British Motocross Championship MX2
Mike Brown FMF Indoor Winter Series 250 Pro
Marshal Weltin FMF Indoor Winter Series 450 Pro
Thomas Ramette​ Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK) Pro Class
Graham Jarvis​ Hell's Gate Bike
Colton Haaker SuperEnduro World Championship Prestige Class
Cody Cooper New Zealand Motocross Championship MX1
Hamish Harwood New Zealand Motocross Championship MX2
Kirk Gibbs Manjimup 15,000 Allstars
Alfredo Gomez Ezberg Rodeo Bike