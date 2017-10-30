Wake-Up Call

AMSOIL GNCC, PRESENTED BY MAXXIS
Round 13 – Ironman - Crawfordsville, IN
BIKE
XC1
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|BIKE
|1st
|Kailub Russell
|KTM
|2nd
|Thad DuVall
|Husqvarna
|3rd
|Ricky Russell
|Yamaha
|4th
|Grant Baylor
|Husqvarna
|5th
|Josh Strang
|Husqvarna
|6th
|Trevor Bollinger
|Honda
|7th
|Steward Baylor Jr
|KTM
|8th
|Jordan Ashburn
|Beta
|9th
|Russell Bobbit
|KTM
|10th
|Jonathan Girroir
|KTM
XC2
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|BIKE
|1st
|Pascal Rauchenecker
|Husqvarna
|2nd
|Josh Toth
|Yamaha
|3rd
|Craig Delong
|Husqvarna
|4th
|Layne Michael
|Husqvarna
|5th
|Benjamin Kelley
|KTM
|6th
|Evan Smith
|KTM
|7th
|Austin Lee
|Honda
|8th
|Michael Witkowski
|KTM
|9th
|Ryder Lafferty
|KTM
|10th
|Trevor Barrett
|Yamaha
XC3
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|BIKE
|1st
|Jack Edmondson
|Husqvarna
|2nd
|Chris Venditti
|Yamaha
|3rd
|Hunter Neuwirth
|Husqvarna
|4th
|Matthew Sims
|Yamaha
|5th
|Tayla Jones
|Husqvarna
|6th
|Luke Renzland
|Yamaha
|7th
|Mark Herecso Jor
|KTM
|8th
|Kenny Day
|Yamaha
|9th
|Jaryn Williams
|Yamaha
|10th
|Josh Brehm
|Yamaha
WXC
|FINISH
|RIDER
|BIKE
|1st
|Tayla Jones
|KTM
|2nd
|Rachel Gutish
|KTM
|3rd
|Jessica Patterson
|Yamaha
|4th
|Becca Sheets
|Yamaha
|5th
|Brooke Cosner
|KTM
XC1 Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Kailub Russell
|320
|2nd
|Thad DuVall
|227
|3rd
|Ricky Russell
|220
|4th
|Steward Baylor
|207
|5th
|Grant Baylor
|180
|6th
|Trevor Bollinger
|156
|7th
|Russell Bobbitt
|133
|8th
|Josh Strang
|130
|9th
|Jordan Ashburn
|126
|10th
|Ryan Sipes
|122
XC2 Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Joshua Toth
|247
|2nd
|Craig Delong
|289
|3rd
|Layne Michael
|280
|4th
|Micael Witkowski
|224
|5th
|Benjamin Kelley
|193
|6th
|Austin Lee
|182
|7th
|Jesse Groemm
|164
|8th
|Zack Hayes
|138
|9th
|Samuel Evans
|122
|10th
|Zach Nolan
|112
XC3 Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Jason Thomas
|292
|2nd
|Hunter Neuwirth
|253
|3rd
|Jack Edmondson
|238
|4th
|Mark Heresco Jr.
|233
|5th
|Jaryn Williams
|162
|6th
|Joshua Adkins
|148
|7th
|Devan Welch
|132
|8th
|Paul Whibley
|117
|9th
|Nate Smith
|62
|10th
|Dustin Gibson
|61
WXC Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Tayla Jones
|180
|2nd
|Becca Sheets
|174
|3rd
|Mackenzie Tricker
|166
|4th
|Brooke Cosner
|159
|5th
|Rachel Gutish
|118
Australian Supercross Championship
Round 3 - Virginia
SX1
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|1st
|Justin Brayton
|2nd
|Dylan Long
|3rd
|Kade Mosig
|4th
|Dean Ferris
|5th
|Dan Reardon
|6th
|Nathan Crawford
|7th
|Todd Waters
|8th
|Jesse Dobson
|9th
|Daniel Herrlein
|10th
|Nick Schmidt
SX2
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|1st
|Wilson Todd
|2nd
|Jackson Richardson
|3rd
|Dylan Wills
|4th
|Mitchell Evans
|5th
|Gavin Faith
|6th
|Geran Stapleton
|7th
|Connor Tierney
|8th
|Jay Wilson
|9th
|Aaron Tanti
|10th
|Taylor Potter
SX1 Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Justin Brayton
|75
|2nd
|Dean Ferris
|62
|3rd
|Dylan Long
|54
|4th
|Dan Reardon
|52
|5th
|Todd Waters
|50
|6th
|Kade Mosig
|43
|7th
|Nathan Crawford
|43
|8th
|Luke Clout
|40
|9th
|Nick Schmidt
|33
|10th
|Daniel Herrlein
|32
SX2 Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Gavin Faith
|63
|2nd
|Wilson Todd
|61
|3rd
|Jackson Richardson
|59
|4th
|Dylan Wills
|52
|5th
|Jay Wilson
|47
|6th
|Mitchell Evans
|38
|7th
|Connor Tierney
|35
|8th
|Geran Stapleton
|33
|9th
|Taylor Potter
|30
|10th
|Aaron Tanti
|29
EnduroCross
Round 5 - Phoenix, AZ
Super EnduroCross
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|BIKE
|1st
|Cody Webb
|KTM
|2nd
|Trystan Hart
|Husqvarna
|3rd
|Ty Tremaine
|KTM
|4th
|Kyle Redmond
|Husqvarna
|5th
|Cory Graffunder
|Husqvarna
|6th
|Joan Pau Serguara Verdaguer
|GasGas
|7th
|Noah Kepple
|GasGas
|8th
|Max Gerston
|Beta
|9th
|Ty Cullins
|Beta
|10th
|Cooper Abbott
|Yamaha
Super EnduroCross Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Cody Webb
|128
|2nd
|Trystan Hart
|100
|3rd
|Colton Haaker
|87
|4th
|Kyle Redmond
|86
|5th
|Ty Tremaine
|68
|6th
|Noah Kepple
|60
|7th
|Cooper Abbott
|59
|8th
|Cory Graffunder
|58
|9th
|Joan Pau Segura Verdaguer
|51
|10th
|Max Gerston
|43
2017 CHAMPIONS
|RIDER
|CHAMPIONSHIP/RACE
|CLASS
|Ryan Dungey
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Justin Hill
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Zach Osborne
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|Eli Tomac
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450MX
|Zach Osborne
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250MX
|Antonio Cairoli
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|Pauls Jonass
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|France
|Motocross of Nations
|Nations Overall
|Max Anstie
|Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|Hunter Lawrence
|Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|Jeffrey Herlings
|Motocross of Nations
|Open
|Marvin Musquin
|Monster Energy Cup
|Cup Class
|Seth Hammaker
|Monster Energy Cup
|Amateur All-Stars
|Jett Reynolds
|Monster Energy Cup
|Supermini
|Marvin Musquin
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|Open Class
|Shane McElrath
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|Lites Class
|Gared Steinke
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|Two-Stroke Class
|Gavin Faith
|Amsoil Arenacross
|250AX
|Ryan Breece
|Amsoil Arenacross
|AX Lites West Region
|Justin Cooper
|Amsoil Arenacross
|AX Lites East Region
|Kailub Russell
|GNCC
|XC1
|Joshua Toth
|GNCC
|XC2
|Jason Thomas
|GNCC
|XC3
|Tayla Jones
|GNCC
|WXC
|Matt Goerke
|Canadian Motocross Nationals
|MX1
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|Canadian Motocross Nationals
|MX2
|Nick Schmidt
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|Dennis Ullrich
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|MX Masters
|Sam Sunderland
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|Dean Ferris
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX1
|Egan Mastin
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX2
|Brock Hoyer
|Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross
|Snow Bike
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Jorge Prado
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Graeme Irwin
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Ben Watson
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Mike Brown
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|250 Pro
|Marshal Weltin
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|450 Pro
|Thomas Ramette
|Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK)
|Pro Class
|Graham Jarvis
|Hell's Gate
|Bike
|Colton Haaker
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|Cody Cooper
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Hamish Harwood
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Kirk Gibbs
|Manjimup 15,000
|Allstars
|Alfredo Gomez
|Ezberg Rodeo
|Bike