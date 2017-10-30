Online Poll

Earlier today, we posted an interview where Justin Hill explains his reasoning for moving from Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki to Joe Gibbs Racing’s new Autotrader.com/Yoshimura Suzuki 250 team.

Hill won the 250SX West Region Championship with Pro Circuit this year, but outlined several reasons why he was open to a switch. He gets a guaranteed 450 deal for 2019, he gets a raise, and he gets to move to North Carolina and train on rough tracks and in humidity, which he says could be a huge benefit in his outdoor results, which have always suffered in comparison to supercross.

Is Hill making the right move by taking his number-one plate elsewhere?