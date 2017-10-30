Hill, Villopoto, Shields, Blair on Pulpmx Show

We’re back! Like Jason Vorhees, the Pulpmx Show comes hauntingly back to your computers tonight! Presented by BTOSports.com and Fly Racing, host Steve Matthes will welcome back in Daniel Blair from Supercrosslive.com and Main Event Moto Podcast show to sit in and discuss all the latest from the moto world.

The newest member of JGR Suzuki and your 2017 250SX West Coast Champion Justin Hill will join the show tonight to talk about his switch from PC to JGR, how he likes the yellow bikes and more.

You might have heard of Ryan Villopoto. Eight-time SX and MX champion who recently rode a KX250 at the Straight Rhythm event? He’ll be on tonight to talk about that event and his RV2 Cup event going on at Pala over NYE.

Tom Shields was the man behind the James Stewart race at Freestone for a long time and he’s now working with Villopoto on this amateur race at Pala so he’ll join us to talk about his experiences as well as what this race at Pala is all about.

N-Fab and Truck Hero has been a big supporter of Pulpmx over the years and since the SEMA show is in town, we had to invite Thomas Fichter in to hang out, talk about business and racing.

We’ll also have Jason Thomas from Fly Racing on at some point to offer up his analysis, waffle a bit and make us laugh.

Got a question for the show? Tweet @pulpmxshow

We’ll also answer the N-Fab Question of the Day as well as read off some Race Tech emails. Our hosts will be under the gun with the EKS Brand goggles Tear Off segment. The Gear Alloy Cold Call is always fun also right?

What you'll want to do is log-in to Pulpmxshow.com at 6PM PST/9PM EST

You can listen live on your smartphone with the Tune In App by searching Pulpmx Show and listen live on the Pulpmx App as well.

You can listen to the show the next day on Stitcher.com as well as the Pulpmx App on your smartphone or iTunes for download. It will also be available the next day on Pulpmxshow.com.

