Cody Webb Extends Points Lead with Fourth Straight Win

SCOTTSDALE, AZ. – Cody Webb kept his hot streak alive, taking his fourth straight win at the Law Tigers Scottsdale EnduroCross. The FMF KTM rider had a perfect night, winning the qualifier, bracket race and main event for maximum points. Trystan Hart put in another solid ride for his second consecutive runner up finish on his SRT Husqvarna. FMF Maxxis KTM’s Ty Tremaine rounded out the podium.

Webb took the win in the Super EnduroCross gate pick qualifier to get the night show started off right. His only problem was that he smashed his fingers on a course marker and was concerned about how that might affect his grip as the night wore on. The SRT Racing backed trio of Kyle Redmond, Cory Graffunder and Hart finished second, third and fourth respectively. In addition to the main event gate picks, this race sets the match ups for the bracket races.

The top 12 riders face off in the single lap brackets races and the crowd was treated to a great show in the second round when Hart beat Webb to the first turn and the two battled all the way to the finish with Webb making contact to push Hart out and take the win. That put Webb in the final against Redmond and Webb, again, took the win for his second bonus point of the evening.

The short start straight made for a hectic first turn and Webb came away with the lead. He was closely followed by Hart and those two had a race of their own for the win. Hart kept Webb honest for most of the main but started to lose touch and ultimately finished nineteen seconds behind Webb. For Webb, it was his fourth straight win and he opened a large lead in the championship due to Colton Haaker missing the Scottsdale event due to injury. For Hart, this was his third podium in five races and he took over second from the absent Haaker.

The battle for third was intense as Redmond held the spot early but he was passed by a charging Tremaine on lap three. Tremaine finished lap one in seventh, so his podium finish was an impressive result. Redmond held on for fourth and Graffunder put in a good ride to round out the top five.

Spain’s Joan Pau Segura rode his GasGas to sixth position. Fellow GasGas rider, Noah Kepple, moved to seventh after completing lap one in eleventh position. A broken foot peg in the qualifier race put him on row two for the main event. Beta’s Max Gerston and Ty Cullins finished in eighth and ninth. Cooper Abbott rounded out the top ten on his Purvines DA8 Yamaha.

Eric Rhoten, Spenser Wilton, Wally Palmer, Quinn Wentzel and Geoff Aaron rounded out the main event finishers in 11th to 15th respectively.

Cody Webb:

Regarding Colton Haaker missing this race and likely the rest of the season, Webb had this to say. “No, I still want to charge hard and it is a bummer Colton could not be here because we were putting on a good show for the fans.” He continued by saying, “In the main, I really wanted to sprint right away but then Hart kept holding the gap the same, so everyone is stepping it up.”

Trystan Hart:

“I really wanted to get second since the last race was a big confidence boost,” Hart said. “I didn’t get the greatest start but tucked into inside in the first two turns and came out with second. I could see that Ty was staying close the whole way and I’m just happy that I was able to get back up here for second again.”

Ty Tremaine:

“I had a bad start, mid pack and just put my head down and fought for it on those first few laps,” Tremaine said. “I tried to chase Trystan down but he was riding really good. I have been working really hard and I am really happy with third.”

Webb now has a 28-point lead over Hart, who took over second from Haaker. Haaker held onto third but will likely miss the remainder of the season. Redmond and Tremaine round out the top five.

Shelby Turner took her fourth win of the season in the Women’s main event on her KTM. The defending women’s EnduroCross champion finished ahead of Beta’s Morgan Tanke and KTM’s Kacy Martinez.

Destry Abbott, an Arizona native, took another Vet class win on his Purvines DA8 Yamaha. David Stirm rode his Husqvarna to another solid second place and Jason Gitchel finished a close third on his KTM.

Josh Greco took his first ever Open Amateur class win on a KTM. Kevin Dupuis finished second on his Husqvarna and Zane Roberts rounded out the podium on a Kawasaki.

In the Amateur B class, Shelby Turner took the win prior to taking the Women’s class win later in the evening. Alec Peronnard (Kawasaki) and Noah Tidball (Yamaha) rounded out the podium.

Brian Stull took the TrialsCross main event win. Cole Cherick and Shaun Stuck took second and third respectively.

Round six of the 2017 EnduroCross series will take place inside the Ford Idaho Center in Boise, Idaho on Saturday, November 4.

EnduroCross

Round 5 - Phoenix, AZ

Super EnduroCross

OVERALL FINISH RIDER BIKE 1st Cody Webb KTM 2nd Trystan Hart Husqvarna 3rd Ty Tremaine KTM 4th Kyle Redmond Husqvarna 5th Cory Graffunder Husqvarna 6th Joan Pau Serguara Verdaguer GasGas 7th Noah Kepple GasGas 8th Max Gerston Beta 9th Ty Cullins Beta 10th Cooper Abbott Yamaha

