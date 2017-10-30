250 Words: Carmichael Versus Ronnie Mac—on Two-Strokes

Boy has the world changed quickly. A little over a week ago, the promoters of the AUS-X Open in Sydney, Australia, were set to announce a killer two-stroke challenge between Ricky Carmichael and Chad Reed, touching all the right retro buttons for an audience that is all hot and bothered for two-strokes. Two-strokes provided the power for a great majority of this sport’s champions, but RC/CR represented the zenith, if only because they were the last two do it. The last premiere-class (250cc) champion indoors and out? Carmichael, taking the 2003 250 National Motocross Championship on a Honda CR250R, and the 2005 AMA 250 Supercross Championship on a Suzuki RM250. The last rider to win an AMA Supercross on a two-stroke? Reed, in the 2005 season finale in Las Vegas, on a Yamaha YZ250. Added to the mix in those waning two-stroke days was James Stewart on those #259 Kawasaki KXs. In all, four great lines of Japanese two-strokes, all winning races, and making those great sounds. For the 2006 supercross season, Carmichael, Reed, and Stewart all switched to 450 four-strokes. End of the era.

So AUS-X, on November 11 and 12, was ready to capitalize on this recent tidal wave of two-stroke lust. Get Reed and RC back together again on proper 250s and rematch that 2005 season. Then Reed got hurt last weekend at Red Bull Straight Rhythm, on his two-stroke. I talked to Reed briefly after the injury, which is now reported to be two fractures in the talus bone (ankle). He didn’t crash, but over jumped a jump on purpose just to try some different jump timing. However, Chad told me he “severely underestimated the suspension” on his old two-stroke, and on a landing that wouldn’t have been that tough on a modern bike with works suspension, he got full-metal-to-metal bottoming, and then his ankle took the rest of the hit.