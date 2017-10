Yesterday, we narrowed down the more than 60 entries we received for the 2017 Racer X Amateur Film Festival presented by MotoSport, WASpcam, and Yamalube to the eight semifinalists.

This year is truly a global affair, with five different countries represented between the eight semifinalists.

The first round of the semifinals will feature California's Griffin Denbesten taking on Israel's Lauz Deen.

Remember, you can vote up to once per day through next Thursday at 2:00 p.m. EST.

Watch and vote now!