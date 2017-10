Highlights of the two-stroke class and riders from the 2017 Red Bull Straight Rhythm at the Pomona Fairplex in Pomona, CA. Check out interviews with Ryan Villopoto, Ronnie Mac, Gared "Stank Dog" Steinke, Ryan Sipes, Mike Brown, and Colton Haaker. On track RAW two-strokes and post-race comments from race winner Stank Dog and runner-up Ronnie Mac.