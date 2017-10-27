In the Mag, On the Web: One of a Kind

Brett Smith’s "One of a Kind” ran in the December issue of Racer X Illustrated. Subscribe today to read this full feature and for more in-depth stories Jeffrey Herlings' trip to America, how promoters from Europe and the States settled their differences and put on the USGP together, Henry Miller, the Racer X Maine Event, and more. At first I didn’t want this assignment. Hot button or sensitive topics don’t scare me; I’ve carved a niche at being able to research and write about tragic deaths, drug addiction, and controversy. Stories that ignite flame fest conversations between two-stroke and four-stroke advocates however, never really seem to present any clear conclusions. My opinion on the matter is curt: influence the market with your wallet. But, then again, I’m no longer a teenager on the starting line trying to win races. We’re getting off topic. “One of a Kind”, the story of the Honda CRF150R, was proposed in early January to a group of staffers and freelancers by editor-in-chief, Davey Coombs. The idea hung out there for a few months and didn’t get picked up so I reluctantly took it and started making phone calls. What I discovered was really interesting.

Here’s the summary of the original proposed angle: Why has the bike that was supposed to change the game of minicycle racing changed nothing at all? Six manufacturers (Yamaha, KTM, Husqvarna, Suzuki, Kawasaki, and TM) make 85cc two-stroke motorcycles. Honda is the only OEM that does not and they’re also the only one making a four-stroke 150 intended for competition. I quickly learned that just because it has little representation on the line at major races like the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Amateur Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s doesn’t mean nobody is riding it. So, here are the questions I tried to get answered in the research process: What did the AMA think of Honda releasing the bike and what was their reaction?

Why didn’t any other brand join Honda with a competing model?

How does Honda feel about the bike 11 years after its original release?

Why did Amsoil/Factory Connection (GEICO) Honda build Carson Mumford a priceless/custom rocket ship?

Who is racing the production bike and where? (I looked at a lot of results pages. My eyeballs are still bleeding.)

How well is the bike selling? Manufacturers are not wont to release sales figures but I have sources and I was able to reverse engineer some good insight into how the Honda is selling against the other brands. (I still refrained from posting specific numbers because that’s a good way to get into trouble in the industry.) I also really wanted to know if any of the other OEMs were working on a four-stroke mini racer for future release but, of course, I had a better chance of finding Jimmy Hoffa’s body.

Cooper Webb. Cudby