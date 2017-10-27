How to Watch Ironman GNCC

Don't miss the online coverage from Round 13, AMSOIL Ironman, season finale of the 2017 AMSOIL Grand National Cross Country Series presented by Maxxis, an AMA National Championship this Saturday, October 28, at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. and Sunday, October 29 at 1 p.m. EST on RacerTV.com

Saturday, October 28

ATV Racing 
Online: 1 p.m. EST, www.RacerTV.com (LIVE)

UTV Racing
Online: 4 p.m. EST, www.RacerTV.com (LIVE)

Sunday, October 29

Bike Racing
Online: 1 p.m. EST, www.RacerTV.com (LIVE)