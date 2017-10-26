Ride For Route 91 Charity Ride This Saturday

They are at about 125 riders that have pre-entered. If you can’t ride there is some amazing raffle and silent auction items being given away from bike and moto industry leaders. Please follow us at @riderforroute91 on Instagram and Facebook and for more info please email us at rideforroute91@gmail.com.

Here is a note from Sarah regarding the event.

From Sarah Sleeter:

This was night 1 of the Route91 festival, we walked from our hotel, The Mandalay Bay across the street to the concert. Not a worry in the world and just excited to be together, ready to enjoy a weekend of country Music. I’m still in disbelief from the things I seen, the things I heard mostly by the things I felt on Sunday night. I see heart breaking coverage of that night on the news and there are times I don’t even believe I was there. I can’t understand how we got out okay, when so many people standing right next to us didn’t. I continue to thank God for bringing us home safe. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the continued messages of love and support, it has been overwhelming but has helped so much the past 2 days. Please continue to pray and lift up those who lost loved ones, or have loved ones still fighting for their lives. My heart is broken for them. Thank you to all those who have been there for us this past week, the ones who continue to reach out, the ones who are just there to listen when we talk about what we went through, the ones who are helping us heal. We hope your hearts can reach a little further and support the families who truly need you in this time. The families who are on our hearts @rideforroute91 October 28 From Jaxx Bicycles in Murrieta. We want our community to come together and show love to these families. We have created a gofundme page to raise money to help the family’s of our community that were effected and we can’t wait to see all the riders that show up to show love and support for them