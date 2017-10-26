Mitchell Harrison Signs with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna and Mitchell Harrison have agreed to a deal for the 2018 Monster Energy Supercross and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season, the team announced today.

The Michigan native turned pro in 2016 and spent two years with Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha. He blossomed in his second year with the team, finishing inside the top 10 in four rounds of the 250SX East Region, and 10 (of 12) rounds of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross.

Harrison was a hot commodity this off-season and was linked to the AutoTrader/Yoshimura (JGR) Suzuki squad. Meanwhile, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna was in talks with Mitchell Oldenburg, but he ended up going to Star Racing Yamaha team, which re-opened the slot on Husqvarna for Harrison.

“2018 is my chance to charge forward on an elite team,” said Harrison in a team statement. “I look forward to starting the season out strong and ending each night up on the podium! I am grateful for this opportunity with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team.”

Team manager Bobby Hewitt added: “I am excited and feel very fortunate to have Mitchell Harrison for this season. He will be very competitive in the 250 class and has the abilities to be on the box each week. I have some very talented young rider’s that are going to need some time to develop over the next two or three seasons and this addition will help them gain the knowledge and experience that they may need as the team evolves.”