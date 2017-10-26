2017 Racer X Amateur Film Festival Semifinalists Announced

We have narrowed down the more than 60 entries we received for the 2017 Racer X Amateur Film Festival presented by MotoSport, WASpcam, and Yamalube to the eight semifinalists.

This year is truly a global affair, with five different countries represented between the eight semifinalists. So, without further ado, here are the eight semifinalists.

Bryan Allie – Canada

Griffin Denbesten – USA

Stephan Guido – Switzerland

Katie Homewood – Australia

Adam Vidovics – Hungary

Damon Smith – USA

Lauz Deen – Israel

Mitch Goheen – Canada

The first head-to-head matchup will start tomorrow and the four semifinal rounds will run through November 23 to determine the four finalists. Voting for the Finals will begin on November 24.

Make sure to stay tuned to filmfestival.racerxonline.com and Racer X Online to cast your vote.