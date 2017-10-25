Youthstream Announces Changes to 2018 MXGP Schedule, Confirm MXoN Date

October 25, 2017 1:55pm | by:
Youthstream Announces Changes to 2018 MXGP Schedule, Confirm MXoN Date

Youthstream and the FIM have announced revisions to the 2018 FIM Motocross World Championship calendar, and as expected, the U.S. Grand Prix is off the schedule for 2018, as is the MXGP of Mexico. The MXGP of USA is expected to return in 2019, but will take a break for '18 since the Motocross of Nations will be held here in the U.S.

Along those lines, Youthstream also confirmed that the 2018 Motocross of Nations, which will be held at RedBud, will take place on October 7, one week later than the event was held this year. 

The 2018 calendar will still kick off March 4 at Neuquen for the MXGP of Argentina, before traveling to Red Sands for the MXGP of Spain. 

A round at Agueda in Portugal has been added to the 2018 calendar, as has a second round in Indonesia at Semarang, and a return to Turkey at Afyon to bring the total number of races to 20.

The season will end at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari, a popular road racing circuit in the Italian town of Imola.

Below is the updated schedule.

2018 FIM MXGP / MX2 MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP CALENDAR
DATE GRAND PRIX VENUE ADDITIONAL RACES
4 March PATAGONIA - ARGENTINA Neuquen  
18 March LA COMUNITAT VALENCIANA Redsand EMX250, EMX300
25 March EUROPE (NL) Valkenswaard EMX125, EMX250
8 April TRENTINO (I) Pietramurata EMX125, Women
15 April PORTUGAL Agueda EMX300, Women
1 May RUSSIA Orlyonok EMX250, EMX300
13 May LATVIA Kegums EMX125, EMX250
20 May GERMANY Teutschenthal EMX125, Women
3 June GREAT BRITAIN Matterley Basin EMX250, EMX300, Veteran
10 June FRANCE St Jean d'Angély EMX125, EMX250
17 June ITALY tba EMX250, Women
1 July INDONESIA Pangkal Pinang  
8 July ASIA (INDONESIA) Semarang  
22 July CZECH REP. Loket EMX65, EMX85, EMX300
5 August BELGIUM Lommel EMX125, EMX250
12 August SWEDEN Uddevalla EMX125, EMX250
19 August SWITZERLAND Frauenfeld/Gachnang EMX125, EMX250
2 September TURKEY Afyon  
16 September THE NETHERLANDS Assen EMX125, EMX250, Women
30 September IMOLA (I) Imola Yamaha125, EMX300, Women
7 October – Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations – USA, Red Bud
26 August - 2018 FIM JUNIOR MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP - Australia, Horsham