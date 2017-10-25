Youthstream Announces Changes to 2018 MXGP Schedule, Confirm MXoN Date

Youthstream and the FIM have announced revisions to the 2018 FIM Motocross World Championship calendar, and as expected, the U.S. Grand Prix is off the schedule for 2018, as is the MXGP of Mexico. The MXGP of USA is expected to return in 2019, but will take a break for '18 since the Motocross of Nations will be held here in the U.S.

Along those lines, Youthstream also confirmed that the 2018 Motocross of Nations, which will be held at RedBud, will take place on October 7, one week later than the event was held this year.

The 2018 calendar will still kick off March 4 at Neuquen for the MXGP of Argentina, before traveling to Red Sands for the MXGP of Spain.

A round at Agueda in Portugal has been added to the 2018 calendar, as has a second round in Indonesia at Semarang, and a return to Turkey at Afyon to bring the total number of races to 20.

The season will end at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari, a popular road racing circuit in the Italian town of Imola.

Below is the updated schedule.