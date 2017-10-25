Jordon Smith Suffers Foot Injury at Red Bull Straight Rhythm

In a post on his Instagram, Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM’s Jordon Smith revealed that he suffered a broken navicular in his foot at Red Bull Straight Rhythm over the weekend. Smith sustained the injury during practice and did not compete in the event held in Pomona, California.

“Well got some answers on my ankle the last couple days,” he wrote. “Looks like I broke my navicular in my foot from casing the jump at straight rhythm. Going to have to take a bit of time off to heal up and get ready to go for the start of the season! I was starting to get back to feeling really comfortable on the bike again. Thanks to the team for having my back through it all!”

The navicular bone, which rests just in front of the ankle bone and behind the midfoot bones, typically requires a four-to-six-week recovery period. For some reason, motocrossers often refer to a bone in the wrist as a navicular, but the wrist bone is actually called the scaphoid.

The week before Red Bull Straight Rhythm, Smith raced to an impressive fifth overall while racing on a 450 at the Monster Energy Cup. That was his first race back after suffering a torn MCL during the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, which sidelined him for the final eight rounds of the championship. Smith missed the first three rounds of the series after suffering a back injury at the Monster Energy Supercross season finale in Las Vegas.