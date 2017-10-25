DeCoster, Pingree, Sipes, Ronnie Mac on DMXS Radio

There are few guests we look forward to having on more than Red Bull KTM’s Roger DeCoster. Our listeners thoroughly enjoy his honest and forthright interviews and we have a lot to cover tonight with the recent supercross rule/format changes and a recap of KTM’s year.

Racer X’s David Pingree will give us his thoughts on the new SX changes for 2018 and all the other headlines in the sport and around the world.

Coastal Racing/Husqvarna’s Ryan Sipes recently won his first-career GNCC overall victory and celebrated by showing up and representing at the Red Bull Straight Rhythm last weekend. He may not have raced on a supercross track in quite some time, but the Kentucky Kid didn’t show any signs of rust on the unique and challenging track. We’ll get his thoughts on his busy and exciting year tonight.

Ronnie Mac is the most polarizing and controversial athlete in sports since OJ Simpson, and we’re pretty sure that dude killed some people. His unapologetic rise to fame has left a bitter trail of tears and empty Pabst Blue Ribbon cans along the way. We can’t wait to hear his take on the recent Red Bull Straight Rhythm race where he defiantly called out some of the best riders our sport has ever seen.

Tonight at 8-10pm EST