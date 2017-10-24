The List: FAQ to Supercross’ Format Changes

Yesterday, Feld Entertainment announced changes for the 2018 Monster Energy Supercross Championship. The changes aren’t so massive as to completely change the sport from the inside out, but they were large enough to cause a bit of confusion at first glance.

You can look at this post from yesterday to find Feld’s complete guide to it all, including info-graphics and videos explaining each change.

To make it even simpler, we dug in to answer the questions we’ve heard most since yesterday.

1. What’s this Triple Crown?

The Triple Crown consists of three races using a version of the Monster Energy Cup format—three main events for 450SX and 250SX. These events are part of the regular 17-round Monster Energy Supercross Championship and will take place at rounds 3 (Anaheim II), 9 (Atlanta), and 14 (Minneapolis).

2. Is the Triple Crown a separate series?

No. No special bonus for sweeping all three main events in one night, or for sweeping all three Triple Crown races. That’s not the point. These races are part of the championship. It’s a way for Feld to test the Monster Cup style in points-paying competition.

The real upside? The top riders will be out on the track and racing for points much more at the events using this format.

3. How do they calculate points for Triple Crown events?

Points are based solely on the overall finish at the end of the night. Do not think about the “points paid per moto” idea that motocross has used for decades, that’s not how this works. If a rider, for example, goes 4-3-4 for fourth overall, he gets fourth-place points for the night. Same amount of points for finishing fourth in a traditional 20-minute main event.

This prevents the Triple Crown races from having too much influence on the championship. Imagine if all three mains counted for individual championship points and a rider crashes in practice and misses the race. That would be the points equivalent of missing three whole weeks of racing under the standard format. Here, the damage would only be the same as a regular supercross round.