Q&A: Ask Steve Matthes Anything

With Red Bull Straight Rhythm over, we’ve officially hit the dreaded “off-season” in the U.S. There are still a few major races left on the calendar around the world—Paris-Bercy, Geneva, AUS-X Open—but for the most part, everyone is gearing up for 2018.

Still, there is plenty of stuff to bench race about. Whether it be Straight Rhythm, silly season, Feld Entertainment’s announcement on format changes coming to Monster Energy Supercross in 2018, or the never-ending two-stroke vs. four-stroke debate, the off-season has plenty of questions surrounding it.

Racer X’s Steve Matthes is here to help. We will be conducting a Q&A session with the four-time Manitoba Champion where you, the fans, will be able to ask him anything.

All you have to do is leave your question in the comment section below and we’ll pick the best and have Matthes answer them the best he can.

Check Racer X Online later this week or early next week for his answers.