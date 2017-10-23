Wake-Up Call

Red Bull Straight Rhythm
Fairplex - Pomona, CA
Quarter Finals - 250 Class
|1. Ryan Sipes
|Winner
|8. Colton Aeck
-
|4. Enzo Lopes
|5. Sean Cantrell
|Winner
-
|2. Shane McElrath
|Winner
|7. Ronnie Mac
-
|3. Alex Martin
|Winner
|6. Josh Hill
Semi Finals
|1. Ryan Sipes
|5. Sean Cantrell
|Winner
-
|2. Shane McElrath
|Winner
|3. Alex Martin
-
Final
|2. Shane McElrath
|Winner
|5. Sean Cantrell
Quarter Finals - Open Class
|1. Marvin Musquin
|Winner
|8. Colton Haaker
-
|4. Tyler Bowers
|5. Kyle Chisholm
|Winner
-
|2. Broc Tickle
|Winner
|7. Alex Ray
-
|3. Josh Hansen
|Winner
|6. Thomas Ramette
Semi Finals
|1. Marvin Musquin
|Winner
|5. Kyle Chisholm
-
|2. Broc Tickle
|3. Josh Hansen
|Winner
-
Final
|1. Marvin Musquin
|Winner
|3. Josh Hansen
Quarter Finals - Two-Stroke Class
|1. Ryan Sipes
|Winner
|8. Tevin Tapia
-
|4. Ronnie Mac
|Winner
|5. Ryan Morais
-
|2. Ryan Villopoto
|Winner
|7. Mike Sleeter
-
|3. Gared Steinke
|Winner
|6. Mike Brown
Semi Finals
|1. Ryan Sipes
|4. Ronnie Mac
|Winner
-
|2. Ryan Villopoto
|3. Gared Steinke
|Winner
-
Final
|3. Gared Steinke
|Winner
|4. Ronnie Mac
Other Championship Standings
AMSOIL GNCC, PRESENTED BY MAXXIS
XC1 Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Kailub Russell
|290
|2nd
|Thad DuVall
|202
|3rd
|Ricky Russell
|199
|4th
|Steward Baylor
|193
|5th
|Grant Baylor
|162
|6th
|Trevor Bollinger
|141
|7th
|Russell Bobbitt
|124
|8th
|Ryan Sipes
|122
|9th
|Josh Strang
|114
|10th
|Jordan Ashburn
|113
XC2 Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Joshua Toth
|322
|2nd
|Craig Delong
|268
|3rd
|Layne Michael
|262
|4th
|Micael Witkowski
|211
|5th
|Benjamin Kelley
|177
|6th
|Austin Lee
|168
|7th
|Jesse Groemm
|164
|8th
|Zack Hayes
|138
|9th
|Samuel Evans
|114
|10th
|Zach Nolan
|109
XC3 Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Jason Thomas
|292
|2nd
|Hunter Neuwirth
|232
|3rd
|Mark Heresco Jr.
|219
|4th
|Jack Edmondson
|208
|5th
|Jaryn Williams
|150
|6th
|Joshua Adkins
|148
|7th
|Devan Welch
|132
|8th
|Paul Whibley
|117
|9th
|Nate Smith
|62
|10th
|Dustin Gibson
|61
WXC Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Tayla Jones
|180
|2nd
|Becca Sheets
|171
|3rd
|Mackenzie Tricker
|166
|4th
|Brooke Cosner
|140
|5th
|Rachel Gutish
|100
|6th
|Kendall LaFollette
|80
|7th
|Shelby Rolen
|74
|8th
|Taylor Johnston
|46
|9th
|Natasha LaChapelle
|31
|10th
|Rachael Archer
|30
Australian Supercross Championship
SX1 Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Justin Brayton
|50
|2nd
|Dean Ferris
|44
|3rd
|Todd Waters
|36
|4th
|Dan Reardon
|36
|5th
|Dylan Long
|32
|6th
|Luke Clout
|32
|7th
|Nathan Crawford
|28
|8th
|Cheyne Boyd
|24
|9th
|Kade Mosig
|23
|10th
|Nick Schmidt
|22
SX2 Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Gavin Faith
|47
|2nd
|Jackson Richardson
|37
|3rd
|Wilson Todd
|36
|4th
|Jay Wilson
|34
|5th
|Dylan Wills
|32
|6th
|Hayden Mellross
|25
|7th
|Cooper Pozniak
|22
|8th
|Cooper Tierney
|21
|9th
|Callum Norton
|21
|10th
|Mitchell Evans
|20
EnduroCross
Super EnduroCross Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Cody Webb
|101
|2nd
|Colton Haaker
|91
|3rd
|Trystan Hart
|78
|4th
|Kyle Redmond
|69
|5th
|Ty Tremaine
|66
|6th
|Noah Kepple
|54
|7th
|Cooper Abbott
|49
|8th
|Cory Graffunder
|43
|9th
|Joan Pau Segura Verdaguer
|43
|10th
|Max Gerston
|38
2017 CHAMPIONS
|RIDER
|CHAMPIONSHIP/RACE
|CLASS
|Ryan Dungey
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Justin Hill
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Zach Osborne
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|Eli Tomac
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450MX
|Zach Osborne
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250MX
|Antonio Cairoli
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|Pauls Jonass
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|France
|Motocross of Nations
|Nations Overall
|Max Anstie
|Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|Hunter Lawrence
|Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|Jeffrey Herlings
|Motocross of Nations
|Open
|Marvin Musquin
|Monster Energy Cup
|Cup Class
|Seth Hammaker
|Monster Energy Cup
|Amateur All-Stars
|Jett Reynolds
|Monster Energy Cup
|Supermini
|Marvin Musquin
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|Open Class
|Shane McElrath
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|Lites Class
|Gared Steinke
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|Two-Stroke Class
|Gavin Faith
|Amsoil Arenacross
|250AX
|Ryan Breece
|Amsoil Arenacross
|AX Lites West Region
|Justin Cooper
|Amsoil Arenacross
|AX Lites East Region
|Kailub Russell
|GNCC
|XC1
|Joshua Toth
|GNCC
|XC2
|Jason Thomas
|GNCC
|XC3
|Tayla Jones
|GNCC
|WXC
|Matt Goerke
|Canadian Motocross Nationals
|MX1
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|Canadian Motocross Nationals
|MX2
|Nick Schmidt
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|Dennis Ullrich
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|MX Masters
|Sam Sunderland
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|Dean Ferris
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX1
|Egan Mastin
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX2
|Brock Hoyer
|Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross
|Snow Bike
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Jorge Prado
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Graeme Irwin
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Ben Watson
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Mike Brown
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|250 Pro
|Marshal Weltin
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|450 Pro
|Thomas Ramette
|Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK)
|Pro Class
|Graham Jarvis
|Hell's Gate
|Bike
|Colton Haaker
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|Cody Cooper
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Hamish Harwood
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Kirk Gibbs
|Manjimup 15,000
|Allstars
|Alfredo Gomez
|Ezberg Rodeo
|Bike