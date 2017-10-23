Wake-Up Call

October 23, 2017 7:30am
by:

Red Bull Straight Rhythm

Fairplex - Pomona, CA

Quarter Finals - 250 Class

1. Ryan Sipes Winner
8. Colton Aeck  

-

4. Enzo Lopes
5. Sean Cantrell  Winner

-

2. Shane McElrath Winner
7. Ronnie Mac  

-

3. Alex Martin Winner
6. Josh Hill  

Semi Finals

1. Ryan Sipes
5. Sean Cantrell  Winner

-

2. Shane McElrath Winner
3. Alex Martin  

-

Final

2. Shane McElrath Winner
5. Sean Cantrell
Shane McElrath defeated his TLD/Red Bull KTM teammate Sean Cantrell in the Final. Cudby

 

Quarter Finals - Open Class

1. Marvin Musquin Winner
8. Colton Haaker  

-

4. Tyler Bowers
5. Kyle Chisholm  Winner

-

2. Broc Tickle Winner
7. Alex Ray  

-

3. Josh Hansen Winner
6. Thomas Ramette  

Semi Finals

1. Marvin Musquin Winner
5. Kyle Chisholm  

-

2. Broc Tickle
3. Josh Hansen  Winner

-

Final

1. Marvin Musquin Winner
3. Josh Hansen
Marvin Musquin won the Open Class for a second straight year. Cudby

Quarter Finals - Two-Stroke Class

1. Ryan Sipes Winner
8. Tevin Tapia  

-

4. Ronnie Mac Winner
5. Ryan Morais  

-

2. Ryan Villopoto Winner
7. Mike Sleeter  

-

3. Gared Steinke Winner
6. Mike Brown  

Semi Finals

1. Ryan Sipes
4. Ronnie Mac  Winner

-

2. Ryan Villopoto
3. Gared Steinke  Winner

-

Final

3. Gared Steinke Winner
4. Ronnie Mac
Gared Steinke defeated Mike Brown, Ryan Villopoto and Ronnie Mac to win the Two-Stroke Class. Cudby

Other Championship Standings

AMSOIL GNCC, PRESENTED BY MAXXIS

XC1 Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Kailub Russell 290
2nd Thad DuVall 202
3rd Ricky Russell 199
4th Steward Baylor 193
5th Grant Baylor 162
6th Trevor Bollinger 141
7th Russell Bobbitt 124
8th Ryan Sipes 122
9th Josh Strang 114
10th Jordan Ashburn 113

XC2 Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Joshua Toth 322
2nd Craig Delong 268
3rd Layne Michael 262
4th Micael Witkowski 211
5th Benjamin Kelley 177
6th Austin Lee 168
7th Jesse Groemm 164
8th Zack Hayes 138
9th Samuel Evans 114
10th Zach Nolan 109

XC3 Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Jason Thomas 292
2nd Hunter Neuwirth 232
3rd Mark Heresco Jr. 219
4th Jack Edmondson 208
5th Jaryn Williams 150
6th Joshua Adkins 148
7th Devan Welch 132
8th Paul Whibley 117
9th Nate Smith 62
10th Dustin Gibson 61

WXC Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Tayla Jones 180
2nd Becca Sheets 171
3rd Mackenzie Tricker 166
4th Brooke Cosner 140
5th Rachel Gutish 100
6th Kendall LaFollette 80
7th Shelby Rolen 74
8th Taylor Johnston 46
9th Natasha LaChapelle 31
10th Rachael Archer 30

Australian Supercross Championship

SX1 Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER POINTS
1st Justin Brayton 50
2nd Dean Ferris 44
3rd Todd Waters 36
4th Dan Reardon 36
5th Dylan Long 32
6th Luke Clout 32
7th Nathan Crawford 28
8th Cheyne Boyd 24
9th Kade Mosig 23
10th Nick Schmidt 22

SX2 Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER POINTS
1st Gavin Faith 47
2nd Jackson Richardson 37
3rd Wilson Todd 36
4th Jay Wilson 34
5th Dylan Wills 32
6th Hayden Mellross 25
7th Cooper Pozniak 22
8th Cooper Tierney 21
9th Callum Norton 21
10th Mitchell Evans 20

EnduroCross

Super EnduroCross Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Cody Webb 101
2nd Colton Haaker 91
3rd Trystan Hart 78
4th Kyle Redmond 69
5th Ty Tremaine 66
6th Noah Kepple 54
7th Cooper Abbott 49
8th Cory Graffunder 43
9th Joan Pau Segura Verdaguer 43
10th Max Gerston 38

2017 CHAMPIONS

RIDER CHAMPIONSHIP/RACE CLASS
Ryan Dungey Monster Energy Supercross 450SX
Justin Hill Monster Energy Supercross 250SX West Region
Zach Osborne Monster Energy Supercross 250SX East Region
Eli Tomac Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 450MX
Zach Osborne Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 250MX
Antonio Cairoli FIM Motocross World Championship MXGP
Pauls Jonass FIM Motocross World Championship MX2
France Motocross of Nations Nations Overall
Max Anstie Motocross of Nations MXGP
Hunter Lawrence Motocross of Nations MX2
Jeffrey Herlings Motocross of Nations Open
Marvin Musquin Monster Energy Cup Cup Class
Seth Hammaker Monster Energy Cup Amateur All-Stars
Jett Reynolds Monster Energy Cup Supermini
Marvin Musquin Red Bull Straight Rhythm Open Class
Shane McElrath Red Bull Straight Rhythm Lites Class
Gared Steinke Red Bull Straight Rhythm Two-Stroke Class
Gavin Faith Amsoil Arenacross 250AX
Ryan Breece Amsoil Arenacross AX Lites West Region
Justin Cooper Amsoil Arenacross AX Lites East Region
Kailub Russell GNCC XC1
Joshua Toth GNCC XC2
Jason Thomas GNCC XC3
Tayla Jones GNCC WXC
Matt Goerke Canadian Motocross Nationals MX1
Shawn Maffenbeier Canadian Motocross Nationals MX2
Nick Schmidt​ ADAC SX Masters (Germany) ​ SX1
Dennis Ullrich ADAC MX Masters (Germany) MX Masters
Sam Sunderland​ Dakar Rally Bike
Dean Ferris Australian MX Nationals MX1
Egan Mastin Australian MX Nationals MX2
Brock Hoyer​ Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross Snow Bike
Antonio Cairoli​ Italian Motocross Championship MX1
Jorge Prado​ Italian Motocross Championship MX2
Graeme Irwin British Motocross Championship MX1
Ben Watson British Motocross Championship MX2
Mike Brown FMF Indoor Winter Series 250 Pro
Marshal Weltin FMF Indoor Winter Series 450 Pro
Thomas Ramette​ Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK) Pro Class
Graham Jarvis​ Hell's Gate Bike
Colton Haaker SuperEnduro World Championship Prestige Class
Cody Cooper New Zealand Motocross Championship MX1
Hamish Harwood New Zealand Motocross Championship MX2
Kirk Gibbs Manjimup 15,000 Allstars
Alfredo Gomez Ezberg Rodeo Bike