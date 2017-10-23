450 Words: 2018 Supercross Changes Announced

In a press conference held today at Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Feld Motor Sports announced a number of changes to the 2018 format of Monster Energy Supercross, including a new points structure, the introduction of the Triple Crown, amateur racing, and more.

Supercross Live released a number of videos explaining all the changes, which you can watch below. We’ll have a lot more in the coming days on what these changes mean going forward.

Point Structure

2018 Championship Points

1st place - 26 points

2nd Place - 23 points

3rd place - 21 points

4th place - 19 points

5th place - 18 points

6th place - 17 points

7th place - 16 points

8th place - 15 points

9th place - 14 points

10th place - 13 points

11th place - 12 points

12th place - 11 points

13th place - 10 points

14th place - 9 points

15th place - 8 points

16th place - 7 points

17th place - 6 points

18th place - 5 points

19th place - 4 points

20th place - 3 points

21st place - 2 points

22nd place - 1 point