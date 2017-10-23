2018 Monster Energy Supercross TV Schedule Announced

October 23, 2017 3:45pm | by:
Feld Motor Sports announced the TV schedule for the 2018 Monster Energy Supercross Championship today. All 17 rounds of the championship will once again air across the Fox family of networks, with 15 rounds airing on Fox Sports 1; Foxborough and Salt Lake City will air on Fox Broadcast Network.

The season kicks off January 6 in Anaheim, which will air on Fox Sports 1 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern. 

International fans will have the opportunity to watch the Monster Energy Supercross season unfold live by subscribing to the Supercross Video Pass, which is available to fans outside of the U.S. and Canada via the mobile-responsive portal at supercrossLIVE.tv and via the Monster Energy Supercross Roku app. 

Date Race Time Network
Jan. 6 Anaheim 10:00 PM EST FS1
Jan. 13 Houston 8:00 PM EST FS1
Jan. 20 Anaheim II 10:00 PM EST FS1
Jan. 27 Glendale 8:00 PM EST FS1
Feb. 3 Oakland 7:00 PM EST FS1
Feb. 10 San Diego 10:00 PM EST FS1
Feb. 17 Arlington 8:00 PM EST FS1
Feb. 24 Tampa 7:00 PM EST FS1
March 3 Atlanta 10:00 PM EST FS1
March 10 Daytona 7:00 PM EST FS1
March 17 St. Louis 8:00 PM EST FS1
March 24 Indianpolis 8:30 PM EST FS1
April 7 Seattle 10:00 PM EST FS1
April 14 Minneapolis 10:00 PM EST FS1
April 21 Foxborough 3:00 PM EST Fox
April 28 Salt Lake City 5:30 PM EST Fox
May 5 Las Vegas 10:00 PM EST FS1