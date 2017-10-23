2018 Monster Energy Supercross TV Schedule Announced

Feld Motor Sports announced the TV schedule for the 2018 Monster Energy Supercross Championship today. All 17 rounds of the championship will once again air across the Fox family of networks, with 15 rounds airing on Fox Sports 1; Foxborough and Salt Lake City will air on Fox Broadcast Network.

The season kicks off January 6 in Anaheim, which will air on Fox Sports 1 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern.

International fans will have the opportunity to watch the Monster Energy Supercross season unfold live by subscribing to the Supercross Video Pass, which is available to fans outside of the U.S. and Canada via the mobile-responsive portal at supercrossLIVE.tv and via the Monster Energy Supercross Roku app.