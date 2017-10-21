Saturday Night Live: Red Bull Straight Rhythm

Welcome to the Racer X Saturday Night Live, where we will be covering the Red Bull Straight Rhythm from the Pomona Fairplex in Pomona, CA. We will be updating this again after tonight’s racing to summarize the action from this half-mile, turnless track. You can also follow Racer X on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook to stay up on all the action.

Yesterday was press day and unfortunately, also the day Chad Reed broke his ankle. From his Instagram page, Chad said, “I slightly over jumped into the next transition nothing un normal but my suspension went metal to metal and I hurt my ankle. I'm seeing an ankle specialist this morning. Will update when I have more info and a plan of action.” I saw Chad and his wife Ellie pull into the pits and Chad had a set of crutches in his lap. Ellie also parked as close to the frint as possible. It’s a bummer to see that Chad got hurt and that we all will miss out on watching him race tonight. He came from Australia just for the race, what a disappointment that must be. Hopefully this doesn’t tamper his 2018 plans for securing a SX ride.

Two other ankle injuries occurred today during practice. One was this morning when Tevin Tapia broke his. I saw him after the session was over before qualifying and he was sitting in his pit, boot open, but not off. He said, “If I take it (boot) off I won’t get it back on. I’m just going to go out there and ride” when talking about still going out for qualifying. He didn’t get any riding in again before qualifying so when he dropped in from the gate in the first race, he pretty much stopped racing immediately so you could tell he was in serious pain. Jordon Smith was had the other ankle injury sustained when he cased a jump this morning. Nothing appears to be broken, but he will not be lining up tonight.

For the rest that will be racing, there is quite and eclectic line up. Ranging from Ryan Villopoto to Mike Brown to Colton Haaker. You can view the entire entry list here. (/2017/10/19/red-bull-straight-rhythm-entry-lists-released). It’s a nice 80 degree day in Southern California. It should be some great racing. Below are the results from qualifying:

Two-Stroke Qualifying