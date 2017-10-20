Twin Air Announces IceFlow Coolant

Twin Air has added a high performance, biodegradable coolant to its product line of on and off road motorcycles and ATV/UTV’s filtration products and accessories.

IceFlow is a ready-to-use coolant formulated for long-lasting protection of all metals inside today’s motorcycle cooling systems, without harming the water pump seals.

“Our goal was to create the coolant of choice for extreme off-road conditions as well as on-road usage year-round, in all climates, and make it totally eco-friendly.”

The new coolant offers the added assurance of an extreme freezing point (-26ºC / -14.8ºF).

IceFlow is Mono Propylene Glycol-based, silicate-free and formulated with demineralized water and cutting edge nanotech and organic additive technology. It is non-toxic and biodegradable.

IceFlow is scheduled for worldwide distribution in October, 2017.