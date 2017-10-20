The List: Straight Rhythm Trash Talk

We knew Red Bull Straight Rhythm would be an innovative event when it first appeared a few years back, but we never imagined it would become a pioneer with off-track hype. Somehow, someway, some of the biggest personalities in the sport have decided to get engaged in a big way. Put it this way—last year Ronnie Mac actually showed up and was allowed to race. This year, he's practically grown into the event mascot.
Heck, he even has a damned movie about the event, in which he has to beat the Alta RedShift electric bike this year to prevent electric bikes from taking over and destroying two-strokes.
But Ronnie isn't cozying up to the two-stroke riders, either. He started this mess by calling out Chad Reed on Instagram. From there, the trash talk started coming fast and furious, including Ryan Villopoto's burn and Stank Dawg saying everyone is burnt.
We'll post the best posts that we can here—but we have to leave out most of Ronnie Mac's stuff because it's well beyond the guidelines for this website. Like his competitors, you've been warned.
Ronnie Mac calls Chad Reed old and slow:
Talk bout a Busch league day at the pond... one catch and it was a Goddddamn Reed Fish. @crtwotwo ... you kno were to be in October if you wanna tryin become the big fish in the pond again! #rimskin #illTeachyaHowToSmoke #damnperch #MacFish #dontbabitch #ronsontop #2strokelivesmatter #dirtallday #curvesonlyonmywomen #BetYouWont #MrOctober
Reed says Ronnie Mac don’t want none:
Reed accepts the challenge:
It's on!! I'm racing #straightrhythm #2strokerace @uncleronnie69 challenge accepted !!New project frame getting some fresh new power by my man @pcoater_shane This will be my CR 2stroke I'll race at the #straightrhythm Haven't a 2stroke since Vegas 2005 I'm so excited to finish this build and start riding it
Alta Don appears for Ronnie Mac’s new movie, Mac to the Future:
Ronnie on RV and Reed:
Can’t wait to burn this one down and watch @crtwotwo and @ryanvillopoto s Rimskin Championship dreams go up in smoke. #snicklefritz #ChadWeed #RyanViloPotHead #SavetheRoach4Stankdog #dirtallday #grassallnight #HotBoxMyRV #2stoned22GiveAShit #ronsontop #1inyourheart69Nyourmom #RareBudStraightRimskin #yourMommaTalkinToMeTrynaTellMeHowToWin #halfMauiKawi #HalfChadbrador #smokethemfools #Puffpuffpasssingyourass
RV accepts the challenge:
RV building two stroke:
Ronnie calls out RV’s MXGP crash:
Stank Dawg gets in the mix:
Mike Brown goes two-stroke testing (not bad for an old guy on a 300!):
Out here at the @rockstarenergy @husqvarna_usa sx track on my #tx300 it’s been 11 year since on a 2 stroke on a sx Track and believe me they have came along ways had a great time out there with the team thanks for getting me a great bike! @scott_burtness @scuba821 @andybroshow @ultibro @motopartstrader and C- low @fmf73 @fxrmoto @bell_powersports @oakleymotorsports @alpinestars