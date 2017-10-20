The List: Straight Rhythm Trash Talk

We knew Red Bull Straight Rhythm would be an innovative event when it first appeared a few years back, but we never imagined it would become a pioneer with off-track hype. Somehow, someway, some of the biggest personalities in the sport have decided to get engaged in a big way. Put it this way—last year Ronnie Mac actually showed up and was allowed to race. This year, he's practically grown into the event mascot.

Heck, he even has a damned movie about the event, in which he has to beat the Alta RedShift electric bike this year to prevent electric bikes from taking over and destroying two-strokes.

But Ronnie isn't cozying up to the two-stroke riders, either. He started this mess by calling out Chad Reed on Instagram. From there, the trash talk started coming fast and furious, including Ryan Villopoto's burn and Stank Dawg saying everyone is burnt.

We'll post the best posts that we can here—but we have to leave out most of Ronnie Mac's stuff because it's well beyond the guidelines for this website. Like his competitors, you've been warned.

Ronnie Mac calls Chad Reed old and slow: