The List Straight Rhythm Trash Talk

October 20, 2017 9:00am
We knew Red Bull Straight Rhythm would be an innovative event when it first appeared a few years back, but we never imagined it would become a pioneer with off-track hype. Somehow, someway, some of the biggest personalities in the sport have decided to get engaged in a big way. Put it this way—last year Ronnie Mac actually showed up and was allowed to race. This year, he's practically grown into the event mascot. 

Heck, he even has a damned movie about the event, in which he has to beat the Alta RedShift electric bike this year to prevent electric bikes from taking over and destroying two-strokes. 

But Ronnie isn't cozying up to the two-stroke riders, either. He started this mess by calling out Chad Reed on Instagram. From there, the trash talk started coming fast and furious, including Ryan Villopoto's burn and Stank Dawg saying everyone is burnt. 

We'll post the best posts that we can here—but we have to leave out most of Ronnie Mac's stuff because it's well beyond the guidelines for this website. Like his competitors, you've been warned. 

Ronnie Mac calls Chad Reed old and slow:

Reed says Ronnie Mac don’t want none:

@uncleronnie69 you don't want none! You'd have less of a fighting chance than McGregor #04 #champ

Reed accepts the challenge:

Alta Don appears for Ronnie Mac’s new movie, Mac to the Future:

We got em. @uncleronnie69

Ronnie on RV and Reed:

RV accepts the challenge:

RV building two stroke:

Ronnie calls out RV’s MXGP crash:

Stank Dawg gets in the mix:

Mike Brown goes two-stroke testing (not bad for an old guy on a 300!):

RV’s bike is done:

Ronnie Mac graffiti on RV's bike:

You som b!tch @uncleronnie69 got me already!

