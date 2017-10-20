RMATVMC To Continue Sponsorship of Mini Os

PAYSON, UT – Rocky Mountain ATV/MC will continue its sponsorship of the prestigious Thor Winter Olympics (often referred to as the “Mini Os”). This will mark the fourth year of Rocky Mountain ATV/MC’s partnership with Unlimited Sports MX to help sponsor the event. As in previous years, one of the key components of this sponsorship includes providing a $20 gift card to each racer.

Now in its 46th year, the Mini Os is one of the primary amateur motocross events during the year. Its emphasis on both MX-style and SX-style tracks gives it a unique spot in the amateur circuit. In line with the Olympics terminology, Gold, Silver and Bronze awards are presented to competitors who post the highest combined scores in both MX and SX disciplines for their class.

Taking place over an entire week, the event has become a longstanding Thanksgiving tradition among MX families. The Mini Os will continue to be hosted at the Gatorback Cycle Park, the same venue that has hosted the event since its inception in 1971.

Each racer who pre-registers in at least one class will receive one $20 gift card for the event. This is provided through Rocky Mountain ATV/MC’s Race Gas program, which provides no-strings-attached gift cards that can be used for any product on the RockyMountainATVMC.com website.

“With the Thor Winter Olympics approaching once more, it’s great to know we have the support of sponsors like Rocky Mountain ATV/MC,” said Wyn Kern of Unlimited Sports MX. “Their commitment helps us make the Mini O’s the best it can be, and their Race Gas program is a great way to give back to the riders themselves.”

“We’re excited to sponsor the Thor Winter Olympics again,” said Dan Thomas, CEO and Founder of Rocky Mountain ATV/MC. “This is a great opportunity for us to support the sport in an important way and in a manner that can impact each individual racer. We wish every rider the best of luck as they compete.”

The Mini Os will take place November 20-25. For more information about the Thor Winter Olympics or to pre-register, please visit www.UnlimitedSportsMX.com. For more information about the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Race Gas program, please see www.rockymountainatvmc.com/l/racegas.