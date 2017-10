How to Watch: Red Bull Straight Rhythm

Advertisement | Advertise with Us

The 2017 Red Bull Straight Rhythm takes place this Saturday, October 21, in Pomona, California.

Action kicks off live from the Fairplex at 8:30 p.m. EST on Racer X Online and RedBull.tv.

The racing will replay on December 30, on NBC.

Red Bull Straight Rhythm

Online Schedule

Saturday, October 21 | Racer X Online and RedBull.tv

All times are live

Head-to-Head Racing - 8:30 pm EST / 5:30 pm PST

TV Schedule

Saturday, December 30 | NBC

Head-to-Head Racing - Time TBD

Race Day Schedule:

All times are local

1:00 PM - Gates open to public

1:30 PM - Geoff Aaron Trials Demo

2:00 PM - Two-Stroke Qualifiers

2:20PM - Lite Class Qualifiers

2:40 PM - Open class qualifiers

3:30 PM - Geoff Aaron Trials Demo

4:40 PM - Traxxas Demo

5:30 PM - National Anthem/Red Bull Air Force Jump

5:40 PM - Quarter Final Rounds begin (2-Stroke, Lites, Open)

6:40 PM - Semi Final Rounds Begin (2-Stroke, Lites, Open)

7:30 PM - 3rd Place and Final Rounds begin (2-Stroke, Lites, Open)

8:20 PM - Awards Ceremony

track Preview