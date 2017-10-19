Ryan Villopoto Joins Answer Racing as Brand Ambassador

Irvine, CA- Answer Racing is pleased to announce the signing of multi-time SX and MX Champion Ryan Villopoto as a Brand Ambassador. After a very successful career, Ryan left the sport with nothing else to prove and basically rode off into the sunset. Now with a regained passion for motorcycles, Villopoto will represent the Answer brand as he sets out on his future endeavors.

“I am excited to start a long-term relationship with Answer Racing. Since my retirement, I have had time to plan my future with certain projects and races that I am passionate about. Answer Racing shares this same passion and I am excited to partner with them on very exciting things to come. In addition, creating content and new products for upcoming launches is something I am really looking forward to”, states Ryan Villopoto.

Answer Racing’s Marketing Manager Randy Valade adds, “Having Ryan join our always growing team is very exciting. Its not often a brand gets the opportunity to partner with such a legend in the sport. Not to mention, I can’t wait for everyone to see what we have in store for the future”.

Ryan will make his Answer Racing debut this weekend at the Red Bull Straight Rhythm in the 250 Two-Stroke class. For more information regarding Ryan and Answer Racing log onto www.answerracing.com