Red Bull Straight Rhythm Entry Lists Released

The final entry lists for this Saturday’s Red Bull Straight Rhythm race have been released. Twenty-seven riders will be split into three class—Two-Stroke, Lites Class (250cc and below) and Open Class (greater than 250cc)—with the top eight from each class advancing to the quarter finals.

Red Bull KTM’s Marvin Musquin returns to defend his Open Class title, as does Shane McElrath, who won the Lites Class last year.

Ryan Villopoto and Chad Reed are already confirmed for the Two-Stroke Shootout, but both may also compete in the Open Class. They will decide on the day of the event.

Check out the entry lists for all three classes below. You can watch the race live on Redbull.tv or right here on Racer X Online.

Open Class

(top 8 advance to Quarter Finals)

Marvin Musquin Broc Tickle Josh Hansen Tyler Bowers Thomas Ramette Kyle Chisholm Alex Ray Colton Haaker Ryan Villopoto* Chad Reed*

*Villopoto and Reed will decide on event day if they will compete in Open Class.

Lites Class

(top 8 advance to Quarter Finals)

Shane McElrath Jordon Smith Sean Cantrell Alex Martin Enzo Lopes Josh Hill Justin Hoeft Ryan Sipes Ronnie Mac Colton Aeck Chase Marquier

Two-stroke Shootout

(top 8 advance to Quarter Finals)