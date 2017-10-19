KTM Announces New 2018 Freeride E-XC [Electric] Model

Electric bikes are about to blow up, and obviously KTM would be foolish not to be investing serious time and money into that segment. Heck, it has already conquered every other off-road segment, so this is a logical path forward.

Yesterday the brand held a huge press event at Red Bull's Hangar 7 in Austria, and KTM principles talked extensively about its ten-year journey in electric R&D, and what's coming now, and what's coming later. Could KTM be producing an electric-powered mashup of a bicycle and a motorcycle? Seems likely, among other things. An electric-powered equivalent to a 50cc motocross bike? Sounds like it.

For now, the latest is the new KTM Freeride E-XC. This is an improved version of the Freeride bike KTM has produced in limited qualities for the last few years—it's not quite the hardcore racer line like the regular KTM XC or EXC bikes, but more of a fun all-around motorcycle. KTM recently redesigned the gas-powered 250cc four-stroke version of this bike, and now the electric model is making big strides.

KTM's press release says the bike will arrive to the North American market in limited quantities.

Here's the full PR: