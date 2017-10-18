Marvin Musquin, 100% Agree to Extension

100% is proud to announce the contract extension of Red Bull KTM’s Marvin Musquin to continue through 2018 and beyond.

The likeable super talented rider originally signed on with 100% at the end of the 2012 season, which was also the first year of operation for the San Diego, California-based eyewear brand. Since then, Marvin has become family and has played an integral part in the many milestones of 100%.

2015 was a breakout year for Musquin. He clinched his first American championship in the 250SX East Region and won 250SX East/West Shootout. He went on to win the 250 division at the Motocross of Nations that year.

2017 marked Marvin’s sophomore season in the 450 class. He enjoyed his firstsSupercross win and finished third overall in the prestigious SX class. His success carried him into the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship with a streak of six-straight moto wins contributing to his second place overall in the MX championship classification.

This past weekend Musquin added another milestone by winning all three motos of the Monster Energy Cup resulting in a huge $1,000,000 paycheck on the night.