Sign of the (Lap) Times: Monster Energy Cup

Marvin Musquin was the real monster at the Monster Energy Cup, hogging up all the race wins and the Monster Million payday. The RedBull KTM rider doesn't need any additional pats on the back—he's just rolling in greenbacks!

A look at this week's lap time charts shows exactly how dominant Marvin was. He had the fast lap in every race when you only count the laps run without the Joker Lane. Everyone leaving Sam Boyd Stadium would sum up the night by saying "Anderson was good, but Marvin was just a tick better." And that's exactly what these lap charts are saying, too.

However, we did notice one interesting note while perusing through the laps with the Joker Lane. Eli Tomac, during his very brief run at the event before crashing out, did log the fastest lap using the Joker Lane of anyone. Eli ducked into the Joker Lane as soon as it opened on lap two. Marvin jumped in on lap three. At that very early stage of the evening, Eli had the speed to match Marvin.

Unfortunately for the Vegas fans bracing themselves for a big battle, it ended soon after. By the time Marvin, on lap 4, was racing to the fastest non Joker Lane lap of the race, Tomac had crashed out.

Have a look at the lap charts from the Monster Energy Cup and see if anything else jumps out to you. The one thing we can see is that the Tomac/Musquin battle held some real promise—but it didn't work out. Try again at Anaheim?

Main Event 1 (Without Joker Lane)

Lap Rank Finish Best Lap In Lap Avg Lap Rider 1 1 1:00.836 4 59.510 Marvin Musquin 2 2 1:01.359 5 56.363 Jason Anderson 3 5 1:01.417 5 59.808 Jordon Smith 4 4 1:01.607 6 1:01.226 Broc Tickle 5 3 1:01.742 7 59.942 Dean Wilson 6 7 1:02.293 9 1:01.423 Benny Bloss 7 21 1:02.383 3 n/a Eli Tomac 8 19 1:02.456 5 59.105 Tim Gajser 9 6 1:02.714 9 1:01.768 Josh Grant 10 9 1:02.857 3 1:01.683 Christian Craig

Main Event 1 (With Joker Lane)

Lap Rank Finish Best Lap In Lap Rider 1 21 51.075 2 Eli Tomac 2 2 51.367 2 Jason Anderson 3 1 51.829 3 Marvin Musquin 4 5 51.888 3 Jordon Smith 5 3 51.892 2 Dean Wilson 6 19 52.217 2 Tim Gajser 7 8 52.841 4 Vince Friese 8 7 53.083 2 Benny Bloss 9 9 53.406 2 Christian Craig 10 12 53.495 4 Tyler Bowers

Main Event 2 (Without Joker Lane)

Lap Rank Finish Best Lap In Lap Avg Lap Rider 1 1 1:00.231 6 59.376 Marvin Musquin 2 2 1:00.265 7 59.462 Jason Anderson 3 4 1:00.988 7 1:00.241 Jordon Smith 4 6 1:00.993 9 1:00.039 Justin Barcia 5 5 1:01.006 6 1:00.481 Dean Wilson 6 3 1:01.022 5 1:00.131 Broc Tickle 7 8 1:01.048 9 1:00.043 Benny Bloss 8 7 1:01.582 6 1:00.305 Josh Grant 9 10 1:01.693 7 1:01.556 Vince Friese 10 9 1:02.167 5 1:00.550 Tyler Bowers

Main Event 2 (With Joker Lane)

Lap Rank Finish Best Lap In Lap Rider 1 1 51.026 2 Marvin Musquin 2 2 51.227 2 Jason Anderson 3 3 51.634 2 Broc Tickle 4 4 51.661 2 Jordon Smith 5 7 51.780 2 Josh Grant 6 9 52.016 3 Tyler Bowers 7 5 52.134 2 Dean Wilson 8 6 52.167 3 Justin Barcia 9 8 52.835 3 Benny Bloss 10 12 53.347 3 Fredrik Noren

Main Event 3 (Without Joker Lane)

Lap Rank Finish Best Lap In Lap Avg Lap Rider 1 1 1:00.042 3 58.146 Marvin Musquin 2 2 1:00.410 3 58.085 Jason Anderson 3 4 1:00.799 5 1:00.092 Broc Tickle 4 3 1:00.841 3 1:00.041 Dean Wilson 5 5 1:01.065 4 1:00.389 Justin Barcia 6 8 1:01.193 4 1:00.713 Josh Grant 7 7 1:01.473 7 59.548 Benny Bloss 8 6 1:01.509 6 59.990 Jordon Smith 9 9 1:01.968 4 59.954 Tyler Bowers 10 10 1:02.075 6 1:01.420 Vince Friese

Main Event 3 (With Joker Lane)