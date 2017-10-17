Racer X Pre-Show Live From Straight Rhythm This Friday

Are you ready for Red Bull Straight Rhythm on Saturday? Get a jump on the action with a live broadcast from the track on Friday, October 20 starting at 5 p.m. Pacific. We'll host it on our Racer X Facebook page.

A sports bar next to the track has been converted into a live studio, so we'll be grabbing riders and celebs straight from practice runs to talk some Straight Rhythm, racing and more. Hosted by Jase Macalpine, who has the gnarliest Aussie accent known to man (and someone who is not afraid to voice his own opinion), and our own Jason Weigandt, we'll have live video and audio on this podcast-format broadcast.

It will include interviews with participating athletes and live shots of the Two-Stroke Class practice. Guests to include: Ken Roczen, Chad Reed, Ronnie Mac, Ryan Villopoto, and more.

Tune in to the Racer X Facebook page to watch them discuss Red Bull Straight Rhythm, the silly season, the upcoming supercross season and anything else that comes to mind. It's just like bench racing with your friends the night before a race—only these friends are very famous and very fast.