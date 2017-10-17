Eli Tomac, Tim Gajser Updates

Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac and Honda HRC’s Tim Gajser escaped major injury after both were involved in crashes in the first main event Saturday night at the Monster Energy Cup, according to separate statements.

Tomac, the defending champion of the event, was leading the first main event before the race was red flagged due to Justin Bogle’s crash. On the restart, Tomac was chasing leader Marvin Musquin. As the duo came back into the stadium, Tomac suffered a big high-side crash. He was able to get up, but did not race the following two main events.

In an Instagram post today, Tomac said he’s okay, and he will be ready for Anaheim 1.

“We'll a massive high-side crash was not the plan for Saturday night. Thankful to walk away from it, just a bit beat up, but not broken. See y'all at A1.”