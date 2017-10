Wake-Up Call

Advertisement | Advertise with Us

Monster Energy Cup Sam Boyd Stadium - Las Vegas, NV

Australian Supercross Championship

Round 2 - Bacchus Marsh - Victoria

SX1

OVERALL FINISH RIDER 1st Justin Brayton 2nd Dean Ferris 3rd Todd Waters 4th Dylan Long 5th Dan Reardon 6th Nick Schmidt 7th Luke Clout 8th Nathan Crawford 9th Kade Mosig 10th Cheyne Boyd

SX2

OVERALL FINISH RIDER 1st Gavin Faith 2nd Jackson Richardson 3rd Wilson Todd 4th Dylan Wills 5th Jay Wilson 6th Connor Tierney 7th Egan Mastin 8th Cooper Pozniak 9th Jesse Madden 10th Taylor Potter

Points will be updated once they are made available.

EnduroCross

Round 4 - Everett, WA

Super EnduroCross

OVERALL FINISH RIDER BIKE 1st Cody Webb KTM 2nd Trystan Hart Husqvarna 3rd Colton Haaker Husqvarna 4th Cory Graffunder Husqvarna 5th Ty Tremaine KTM 6th Max Gerston Beta 7th Cooper Abbott Yamaha 8th Kyle Redmond Husqvarna 9th Noah Kepple GasGas 10th Wally Palmer KTM

Super EnduroCross Championship Standings