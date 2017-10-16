Rekluse Announces Partnership with Rockstar Energy Factory Husqvarna

BOISE, Idaho – Rockstar Energy Factory Husqvarna riders Jason Anderson, Dean Wilson and Jordan Bailey made their debut on Rekluse products at the Monster Energy Cup. Rekluse is proud to support the team through the 2018 and 2019 supercross and motocross seasons.

This is a continuation of a multi-year agreement to support Husqvarna’s worldwide race program. The partnership has already seen a lot of success since its start in 2016, netting championships in several racing disciplines. Rekluse and Husqvarna’s shared passion for innovation has them poised to continue their track record of excellence in racing.

Sean Brown, president of Rekluse, stated: “We are excited to continue our partnership with Husqvarna. It’s a privilege to support these riders in their championship pursuits. We’re eager to watch all the action unfold this weekend and beyond.”

All three riders will be running Rekluse’s Core Manual clutch technology. Engineered and machined from aerospace quality billet aluminum, the Core components optimize oil flow, last longer and reduce running temperatures. This equates to virtually zero clutch fade for the rider, giving them uncompromised feel and performance from the green flag to the checkered flag.