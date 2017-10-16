Official Monster Energy Supercross Video Game Announced

MILAN, Italy/LAS VEGAS, Nev. - Milestone, one of the leading racing game developers in the world, and Feld Entertainment, Inc., the worldwide leader in producing and presenting live touring family entertainment and motorsport events, are proud to announce their partnership for the release of Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame. The game will be available on February 13, 2018 on PlayStation®4, Xbox One, and Windows PC®/STEAM and will launch shortly after on Nintendo Switch™.

Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame will give players the opportunity to take part in the most competitive and highest profile off-road motorcycle racing championship in the world. Featuring innovative track designs and set inside recognizable and prestigious stadiums, the game is the most realistic and immersive Supercross fan experience. Players will race with their favorite Supercross athletes on tracks from the 2017 Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship season, choosing among official riders in both the 250SX and 450SX Classes, including iconic racers like Chad Reed, Ken Roczen and the outgoing champion Ryan Dungey.

"We are really proud of our partnership with Feld Entertainment," Luisa Bixio, VP of Milestone, said. "Feld's expertise in creating valuable entertainment experiences combined with Milestone's long-standing experience in developing racing games has paved the way for this high-quality title, which is setting up to be the most immersive journey ever in the world of Monster Energy Supercross."

"The lifelike experience of the videogame allows fans to interact with Monster Energy Supercross, as well as compete with other fans around the globe, like never before," said Vicki Silver, Chief Marketing Officer of Feld Entertainment. "Fans can engage in the sport all year long as they race as or against their favorite athletes on iconic Supercross tracks."

Key Features include:

The official 2017 Monster Energy Supercross season with special Monster Energy Cup access.

Official bikes, iconic tracks, and athletes from both 250SX and 450SX Classes: Chad Reed, Ken Roczen, reigning champion Ryan Dungey and others will race across official challenging tracks.

An exciting career mode with extreme customization options: Customize both riders and bikes for the maximum flexibility to advance in racing classes.

A powerful track editor, for endless gameplay possibilities: Players can create, customize and share online their own tracks.

Top notch graphics for a world-class game quality and a next-level immersive experience: accurate reproduction of bikes, tracks, accessories and athletes' aspects.

The Supercross Championship will also release on mobile platforms, with the app Monster Energy Supercross Game, launching on iOS and Android in February 2018.