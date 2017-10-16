Mitchell Oldenburg Signs with Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha

Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha and Mitchell Oldenburg have agreed to a two-year deal that will keep the Minnesota native in the 250 Class for 2018 and 2019. The deal, which was first report by Transworld Motocross, was announced over the weekend.

With Oldenburg’s deal in place, it’s expected Star Racing will go into 2018 with five riders: Aaron Plessinger, Dylan Ferrandis, Colt Nichols, Justin Cooper, and Oldenburg. Mitchell Harrison, who spent the last two years with the team, was not re-signed. He has been linked as a possibility to one of the available rides with AutoTrader.com/Yoshimura Suzuki (JGR).

Oldenburg comes over from the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM team where he’s spent the last two and a half years, initially signing with the team as a fill-in for the 2015 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.

Despite missing five rounds of the 2017 Monster Energy Supercross 250SX West Region due to a broken collarbone, Oldenburg secured four top five finishes, which included podiums in Seattle and Salt Lake City.

Oldenburg also sustained a broken collarbone at round two of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross at Glen Helen and missed the remainder of the season.

While his 2017 season was dotted with injuries, his supercross podiums made him a commodity on the market, and he had been linked to a ride with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna for several months. Instead, he's ended up on blue, and this deal could turn out to be a real steal for the Star Racing squad.