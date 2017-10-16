Cody Webb Wins Third Straight in Everett

Report courtesy of EnduroCross

EVERETT, WA. – Cody Webb took his third straight main event win at the Rekluse Clutch EnduroCross in Everett, Washington. The FMF KTM rider took over the lead on the third lap and held a comfortable margin to the end. SRT Offroad backed Trystan Hart finished a strong second to back up his round one podium and fourth consecutive top five. Rockstar Husqvarna’s Colton Haaker had a tough main event with a costly crash on lap one but managed to come back to finish third.

The top thirteen Super EnduroCross riders earned their way into the gate pick qualifier and Haaker took the win to earn a bonus point. He had a back and forth battle with Webb and just when it appeared that Webb was going to take the top spot, he went down in the river rock section to allow Haaker to take over the lead and win.

The bracket race groups the top 12 riders into single lap head to head battles until the final two riders face off. For the fourth consecutive race, Webb and Haaker faced off in the final. Haaker got the jump on the start but Webb made an aggressive pass in the rock pile to take over the lead and held Haaker off to the finish. This gave Webb a bonus point to offset the one Haaker got in the qualifier.

The start of the main event was chaotic as Haaker did a nose wheelie into the first turn when he locked bars with another rider. Hart came out of turn one with the lead ahead of Spain’s Joan Pau Segura and Webb. Haaker’s bad start put him deep into the pack and then he crashed in the wood pit on lap one to drop to the back of the fifteen-rider field.

Hart led the first lap and then Webb worked his way past both Segura and Hart on lap three to take the lead. Webb and Hart both took the joker lane early in the race and held onto the top two spots. This allowed Webb to ride off to his third win in four races.

Hart held second until Haaker passed him on lap eleven but Haaker had not yet taken the joker lane setting up a tense final three laps. Haaker waited until the final lap to take the joker lane and Hart stayed close enough to take second back on the final turn.

Cory Graffunder put in his best result of the season to take fourth position despite sitting in fourteenth at the end of lap one. The tall Canadian thrives on tough tracks and this one fit the bill. Ty Tremaine rounded out the top five on his RPM KTM and he too had to recover from a bad first lap that saw him in 11th.

Beta’s Max Gerston finished sixth while riding with some injuries sustained in a crash just four weeks before. Cooper Abbott rode his Purvines DA8 Yamaha to seventh. A crash pushed him back from a battle for fifth. Kyle Redmond rode his SRT Husqvarna to eighth. GasGas backed Noah Kepple finished ninth after a terrible start. Wally Palmer rounded out the top ten on his SRT backed KTM.

Ty Cullins, Tyler Kinkade, Cody Miller, Quinn Wentzel and Segura finished 11th to 15th respectively. Segura rode in third for half the race and looked solid until he broke a chain.

Cody Webb:

“I struggled with my starts all day today and my face was riding Colton’s rear tire going into the first turn, I am not sure if we locked bars but he was doing a stopie,” Webb said. “I tried to put in strong laps because I did not know what was going on with Colton and I know he rides strong all the way to end. It is great to get another win.”

Trystan Hart:

“This is kind of my home race since it is closest to my house in Canada,” Hart said. “It was so great to have so many of those fans and family come down here to cheer me on. And I got the holeshot and led for a little bit. I knew that Colton had not taken the joker lane yet when he passed me so I stayed as close as possible and got him back on the last lap.”

Colton Haaker:

“I was down in the firewood section and stuck in somebody’s bike,” Haaker said. “I got a good start and when I put the brakes on I hooked handlebars with somebody and that put me into a nose wheelie. I rode the best I could and it wouldn’t have mattered (if I took the joker lane earlier), that what happens when you have to pass that many riders.”

Webb opened a ten-point lead over Haaker (101 to 91) with three events remaining. Hart holds third with 78, Redmond is fourth with 69 and Tremaine is fifth with 66 points.

Canada’s Shelby Turner took her third win of the season in the Women’s class. This was perhaps her easiest win yet as she led every lap despite one tip over in one of the tricky rock turns. Beta’s Morgan Tanke came out on top of a great battle with KTM’s Kacy Martinez to take second. Martinez had crashed on lap one and recovered to nearly take second.

Destry Abbott took another Vet class win on his Purvines, DA8 Yamaha. Canadian Stephen Foord finished second on his Beta and local rider Bill Baldwin rounded out the podium on his KTM.

Joel Tonsgard, another Washington local took the Open Amateur main event win on his Beta. Shane Culbertson rode a solid race to take second on his Husqvarna and Kevin Dupuis rounded out the podium on his Husqvarna.

In the Amateur B class, Ryan Middleton took the win on his Kawasaki. Max rokosh (Yamaha) and Nick Buechler (KTM) rounded out the podium.

Anthony Johnson took another TrialsCross main event win. Jake Lackie and Ronald Ringuette, both Washington residents rounded out the podium.

Complete results can be found here.

You can watch the entire night show on the www.endurocross.com website.

Round five of the 2017 EnduroCross series will move on to Scottsdale, Arizona on Saturday, October 28.

EnduroCross

Round 4 - Everett, WA

Super EnduroCross

OVERALL FINISH RIDER BIKE 1st Cody Webb KTM 2nd Trystan Hart Husqvarna 3rd Colton Haaker Husqvarna 4th Cory Graffunder Husqvarna 5th Ty Tremaine KTM 6th Max Gerston Beta 7th Cooper Abbott Yamaha 8th Kyle Redmond Husqvarna 9th Noah Kepple GasGas 10th Wally Palmer KTM

Super EnduroCross Championship Standings