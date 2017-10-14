Race Day Feed: Monster Energy Cup

Welcome to the Racer X Race Day Feed, your one-stop shop for the Monster Energy Cup in Las Vegas, NV. We’ll be updating this post with news, notes, and results from today's races, so be sure to keep checking back throughout the day. You can also follow Racer X on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook to stay up on all the action.

(Note: All updates will run top to bottom, starting with the morning report and going through the qualifying races. So, make sure to scroll down for the latest.)

Morning Report

Last night the track crew was working late to tweak and make improvements to the track. Press day was yesterday and many were complaining that the transitions were harsh. Especially the transition between the elevated start grid and the stadium floor—Justin Barcia found that out with a get off on the first gate drop. The transition from start still has some bite to it and with the added metal grid, the riders will definitely have something they’re not normally used to.

This is the first year that the Joker Lane is a timing advantage. Expect to see riders take it early tonight, but remember they must complete a lap before they’re able to take it.

Tim Gajser is making his supercross debut tonight, something he’s been working towards for a long time growing up, plus he’s been injured the past two years. With Ken Roczen sidelined and Tim already an HRC Honda MXGP rider in Europe, he was a perfect fill in for the team. With Cole Seely sidelined from recovering from having hardware removed from his hand, Christian Craig is again stepping up to the 450 for the weekend and is running his 2018 number 32. Many other riders are wearing their new numbers as well including: Freddy Noren (#37), Jordon Smith (#45), Benny Bloss (#60), Tyler Bowers (#69), Alex Ray (#91), Dakota Tedder (#90).

Cup Class Qualifying

The fast line coming back into the stadium appears to be triple, triple, triple, double. Gajser tried some different variations throughout the session and on the last lap of the untimed qualifying Gajser had a good get off trying to go triple, double, double, quad. His came off on the second double section an he went down. He got up pretty quickly and seemed to be ok and came out for the qualifying session.

Eli Tomac and Marvin Musquin lead the leader board in this session with Musquin leading most of it around 1:00:00 mark. On the last lap Tomac laid down a heater and was the first to dip into the 59’s until Dean Wilson came around and nudged into the top spot coming in at less than a tenth of a second.