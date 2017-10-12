Monster Energy Kawasaki to Debut Special Graphics at Monster Energy Cup

Monster Energy Kawasaki will debut special “Lights Out” graphics this weekend at the Monster Energy Cup. Gone is the traditional green, which has been replaced by a super matte black finish—save for the front fender and numbers (on Eli Tomac’s bike). Both Tomac and Josh Grant will sport the look this weekend.

The team worked closely with D’COR Visuals, an official supplier to the team, to create the graphics, which will be used exclusively for the MEC.