How to Watch: Monster Energy Cup

For a seventh consecutive year, the Monster Energy Cup will take place this Saturday at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will air live on FS2 (Fox Sports 2) with repeat broadcasts airing on FS1 and FOX Broadcast Network.

Action begins at 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT. Below you’ll find a complete guide for the weekend.

TV Schedule

Saturday, October 14

Main Events: 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT – FS2

Online Schedule

Saturday, October 14

Main Events: 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT – FOX Sports GO App

International Viewers

Additionally, international fans will have the opportunity to watch the Monster Energy Cup live by subscribing to the Supercross Video Pass, which will be available to fans outside of the U.S. and Canada via the mobile-responsive portal at supercrossLIVE.tv and via the Monster Energy Supercross Roku app.

Replays

Sunday, October 15

Main Events: 4:00 a.m. ET / 1:00 a.m. PT – FS1

Main Events: FOX Broadcast Channel – Check local listings

Other Links

Live Timing

Entry List

Race Center

Stadium Information & Policies

Please arrive early to allow ample time to enter the stadium. To provide a safer environment for our fans, Sam Boyd Stadium has implemented a clear bag policy. Please refer to Sam Boyd Stadium’s updated bag policy which can be found at the following site: http://www.samboydstadium.com/event-services/bag-policy/

The stadium and pits are connected, and all fans are required to enter the pits through the stadium. To enter the pits, enter the stadium gates and proceed on the concourse to Gate N. You will then proceed out of Gate N, redeem your pit pass or empty Monster Energy can at the Pit Pass Redemption Tent, then continue toward the pit party entrance.

Ticket Prices

Ticket prices start at $20

*Additional fees may apply. Prices subject to market demand and availability.

Tickets available at the Thomas & Mack Center Box Office, UNLVtickets outlets, and online at www.UNLVtickets.com, or charge by phone at (702) 739-FANS. Tickets will also be available at the Sam Boyd Stadium Box Office the day of the event only.

Monster Energy Pit Party

The Pit Party (12:00pm - 6:00pm) offers a full day of entertainment including athlete autographs, freestyle motocross, and experiential elements. It’s a unique experience in the world of motorsports.

Pit passes are $20 each through UNLVtickets.com or 702-739-FANS. Or get FREE access by simply recycling an empty can of Monster Energy.

