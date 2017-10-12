Carmichael, Barcia, Wilson on DMXS Radio Tonight

The Monster Energy Cup will throw down this Saturday for the seventh consecutive year at Sam Boyd Stadium in Vegas, and Ricky Carmichael will be right in the middle taking in all of the action. We always love having the GOAT on and look forward to his perspective on the MEC and all the other top headlines in our sport.

Justin Barcia has put all the chips on himself after stepping away from JGR in the off-season and hopes to find his mojo again going into Vegas this weekend on a full privateer Honda effort. The past MEC winner has suffered countless injuries and setbacks over the last three years and is taking this opportunity to hit the reset button on everything. He’s been an easy target for the keyboard warriors and critics, but we wholeheartedly believe that 2018 will be his redemption.

Rockstar Energy Racing Husqvarna’s Dean Wilson is fresh off a Great Britain team podium at the Motocross des Nations. His storybook year just keeps getting better and we’ll get his thoughts on all of it and more as he’s busy preparing for the always challenging MEC track this weekend.

DMXS Radio thanks Coach Robb Beams, MyLucasOil.com, Moto Dynasty, SCOTT, Shades of Gray, Racer X, MX Sports, DUBYA Wheels, GoPro, OGIO, Concept2 Rowers for their continued support.

DMXS Radio has been making Bad Billy proud since 2001!

www.dmxsradio.com

Tonight at 8-10pm EST