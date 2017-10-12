250 Words: New Kid on the Blue

During his tenure riding KTMs, Matt LeBlanc won three mini championships at the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s, including the Mini Sr. (12-13) Class in 2017. LeBlanc, no relation to that Matt LeBlanc (Joey from Friends, who is, coincidentally, a huge supercross fan), recently signed a deal to move from KTM Orange Brigade to Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha.

Star has been developing amateurs into pros for quite some time, but rarely does it dip into the supermini ranks. Currently the only amateur rider on the team, LeBlanc trains at the Millsaps Training Facility in Cairo, Georgia, where his mom is also the school teacher for the kids that live on site. I was also told that Star Racing team owner, Bobby Regan is a family friend of the LeBlanc family and has been trying to put this together for some time now.

Check out the interview below with LeBlanc and be sure to look for him this weekend at the Monster Energy Cup where he will be competing in the SuperMini Class.

Racer X: Hey, Matt, we’ve got you here on a new color bike and some new gear. Can you tell us a little bit more about it your new deal with Yamalube/Star Racing?

Matt LeBlanc: I’ve been thinking about this ride for a really long time, and we finally got it. Now it’s just time to put the work in and get some good results.

You were with KTM Orange Brigade for a while before this. How many years were you with KTM?

I was probably on Orange Brigade for about maybe four or five years. It was a really good ride, but it’s time to move on to bigger things.