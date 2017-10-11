Racer X Films: 2018 Honda CRF450RX

The CRF450RX is Honda’s answer to the popular XC and FX models from KTM and Yamaha, respectively. Their XR model has been focused on the casual trail-riding crowd, but this is a more aggressive race version. The RX is basically an “R” model with an 18” rear wheel, electric start, larger fuel tank, and revised mapping to be more trail-friendly. We focused on the basics with this machine because the platform is already very good.

Products Used:

FMF Racing

Slip-On Factory 4.1 Exhaust

www.fmfracing.com

Vertex Pistons

High-Compression Piston Kit (Ring, Pin, Clips)

www.vertexpistons.com

Tokyo Mods

Mapping for Stock ECU

www.tokyomods.com

Supersprox

Rear Stealth Sprocket, O-Ring Chain

www.supersproxusa.com

IMS

Oversized Fuel Tank

www.imsproducts.com

Cycra Racing

Ultra Pro-Bend Full Wrap Around Hand Guards, Full Plastic Kit, Full Armor Skid Plate

www.cycraracing.com

Uni Filter

Two-Stage Air Filter

www.unifilter.com

CV4

High-Pressure Radiator Cap, Formed Silicone Coolant Hoses

www.cv4.net

Renthal

604 Fat Bars, Tacky Grips

www.renthal.com

Dunlop Tire

AT81 90/90-21 (Front)

AT81 120/90-18 (Rear)

www.dunlopmotorcycletires.com

MotoSeat

Custom Cool Seat Cover

www.motoseat.com

Works Connection

Bike Stand, Brake Caps, Clutch Perch, Front Brake Lever, Chain Blocks, Oil Filter Cover, Radiator Guards

www.worksconnection.com

Hinson Clutch Components

BTL Clutch Set Up, Outer Cover kit

www.hinsonracing.com

Tusk Off-Road

Oversized Front Rotor, Rear Rotor, Complete Wheelset, Brake Bolt Kit, Sprocket Bolt Kit, Lithium Battery

www.tuskoffroad.com

Factory Connection

Suspension Re-Valve and Setup

www.factoryconnection.com

Scar

Titanium Footpegs

www.scar-racing.com

DeCal Works

Semi-Custom Graphics Kit, Pre-Printed Number Plate Backgrounds

www.decalmx.com

Motion Pro

Grip Glue, Titan Throttle Tube

www.motionpro.com

TM Designworks

Rear Chain Guide

www.tmdesignworks.com