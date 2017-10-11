Racer X Films: 2018 Honda CRF450RX
The CRF450RX is Honda’s answer to the popular XC and FX models from KTM and Yamaha, respectively. Their XR model has been focused on the casual trail-riding crowd, but this is a more aggressive race version. The RX is basically an “R” model with an 18” rear wheel, electric start, larger fuel tank, and revised mapping to be more trail-friendly. We focused on the basics with this machine because the platform is already very good.
Products Used:
FMF Racing
Slip-On Factory 4.1 Exhaust
Vertex Pistons
High-Compression Piston Kit (Ring, Pin, Clips)
Tokyo Mods
Mapping for Stock ECU
Supersprox
Rear Stealth Sprocket, O-Ring Chain
IMS
Oversized Fuel Tank
Cycra Racing
Ultra Pro-Bend Full Wrap Around Hand Guards, Full Plastic Kit, Full Armor Skid Plate
Uni Filter
Two-Stage Air Filter
CV4
High-Pressure Radiator Cap, Formed Silicone Coolant Hoses
Renthal
604 Fat Bars, Tacky Grips
Dunlop Tire
AT81 90/90-21 (Front)
AT81 120/90-18 (Rear)
MotoSeat
Custom Cool Seat Cover
Works Connection
Bike Stand, Brake Caps, Clutch Perch, Front Brake Lever, Chain Blocks, Oil Filter Cover, Radiator Guards
Hinson Clutch Components
BTL Clutch Set Up, Outer Cover kit
Tusk Off-Road
Oversized Front Rotor, Rear Rotor, Complete Wheelset, Brake Bolt Kit, Sprocket Bolt Kit, Lithium Battery
Factory Connection
Suspension Re-Valve and Setup
Scar
Titanium Footpegs
DeCal Works
Semi-Custom Graphics Kit, Pre-Printed Number Plate Backgrounds
Motion Pro
Grip Glue, Titan Throttle Tube
TM Designworks
Rear Chain Guide
2018CRF450RX-Cudby-064 Simon Cudby 2018CRF450RX-Cudby-063 Simon Cudby 2018CRF450RX-Cudby-065 Simon Cudby 2018CRF450RX-Cudby-067 Simon Cudby 2018CRF450RX-Cudby-069 Simon Cudby 2018CRF450RX-Cudby-066 Simon Cudby 2018CRF450RX-Cudby-071 Simon Cudby 2018CRF450RX-Cudby-072 Simon Cudby 2018CRF450RX-Cudby-073 Simon Cudby 2018CRF450RX-Cudby-068 Simon Cudby 2018Honda450RX-Cudby-035 Simon Cudby 2018CRF450RX-Cudby-070 Simon Cudby 2018Honda450RX-Cudby-033 Simon Cudby 2018Honda450RX-Cudby-034 Simon Cudby 2018Honda450RX-Cudby-036 Simon Cudby