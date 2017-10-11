Racer X Films: 2018 Honda CRF450RX

October 11, 2017 2:15pm | by:

The CRF450RX is Honda’s answer to the popular XC and FX models from KTM and Yamaha, respectively. Their XR model has been focused on the casual trail-riding crowd, but this is a more aggressive race version. The RX is basically an “R” model with an 18” rear wheel, electric start, larger fuel tank, and revised mapping to be more trail-friendly. We focused on the basics with this machine because the platform is already very good.

Products Used:

FMF Racing

Slip-On Factory 4.1 Exhaust

www.fmfracing.com        

Vertex Pistons

High-Compression Piston Kit (Ring, Pin, Clips)     

www.vertexpistons.com

Tokyo Mods

Mapping for Stock ECU

www.tokyomods.com 

Supersprox    

Rear Stealth Sprocket, O-Ring Chain

www.supersproxusa.com

IMS 

Oversized Fuel Tank      

www.imsproducts.com      

Cycra Racing      

Ultra Pro-Bend Full Wrap Around Hand Guards, Full Plastic Kit, Full Armor Skid Plate

 www.cycraracing.com

Uni Filter

Two-Stage Air Filter

www.unifilter.com        

CV4 

High-Pressure Radiator Cap, Formed Silicone Coolant Hoses

www.cv4.net         

Renthal  

604 Fat Bars, Tacky Grips

www.renthal.com

Dunlop Tire   

AT81 90/90-21 (Front)

AT81 120/90-18 (Rear)

www.dunlopmotorcycletires.com

MotoSeat

Custom Cool Seat Cover

www.motoseat.com

Works Connection    

Bike Stand, Brake Caps, Clutch Perch, Front Brake Lever, Chain Blocks, Oil Filter Cover, Radiator Guards 

www.worksconnection.com  

Hinson Clutch Components 

BTL Clutch Set Up, Outer Cover kit

www.hinsonracing.com

Tusk Off-Road 

Oversized Front Rotor, Rear Rotor, Complete Wheelset, Brake Bolt Kit, Sprocket Bolt Kit, Lithium Battery 

www.tuskoffroad.com

Factory Connection   

Suspension Re-Valve and Setup

www.factoryconnection.com 

Scar

Titanium Footpegs

www.scar-racing.com           

DeCal Works 

Semi-Custom Graphics Kit, Pre-Printed Number Plate Backgrounds

www.decalmx.com

Motion Pro    

Grip Glue, Titan Throttle Tube 

www.motionpro.com

TM Designworks

Rear Chain Guide 

www.tmdesignworks.com

  • 2018CRF450RX-Cudby-064 Simon Cudby
  • 2018CRF450RX-Cudby-063 Simon Cudby
  • 2018CRF450RX-Cudby-065 Simon Cudby
  • 2018CRF450RX-Cudby-067 Simon Cudby
  • 2018CRF450RX-Cudby-069 Simon Cudby
  • 2018CRF450RX-Cudby-066 Simon Cudby
  • 2018CRF450RX-Cudby-071 Simon Cudby
  • 2018CRF450RX-Cudby-072 Simon Cudby
  • 2018CRF450RX-Cudby-073 Simon Cudby
  • 2018CRF450RX-Cudby-068 Simon Cudby
  • 2018Honda450RX-Cudby-035 Simon Cudby
  • 2018CRF450RX-Cudby-070 Simon Cudby
  • 2018Honda450RX-Cudby-033 Simon Cudby
  • 2018Honda450RX-Cudby-034 Simon Cudby
  • 2018Honda450RX-Cudby-036 Simon Cudby