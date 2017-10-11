Between the Motos: Jared Mees

The AMA Grand National Championship, which dates back to post World War II days, received a major reboot for 2017. Rebranded under the new name American Flat Track, or AFT, nearly every aspect of the series went under the knife. New name, new venues, new format, venues and classes, and a big new TV package on NBC Sports Network all served as a major facelift for the series. The biggest buzz, though, came in form of an all-new bike and factory team courtesy of Indian Motorcycle. Indian was Harley-Davidson’s rival from way back, but went bankrupt back in the 1950s, and since then the name has been dragged through various starts and stops with new ownership.

Polaris became the latest owner of the Indian name a few years ago, and they were the ones that finally knew what to do. Already a powersports powerhouse in ATVs, snowmobiles, water craft, side-by-sides, and street bikes (under the Victory brand), the company had the deep pockets and industry know-how to make things happen. One major target? Harley’s decades-long domination in American Flat Track.

Indian built a brand-new, purpose-built flat track bike for 2017, the Scout 750FTR, and signed mega-talents Jared Mees, Bryan Smith, and Brad Baker to its new factory team. The bike won immediately and dominated the series, sweeping the top-three spots in points. Mees, already a multi-time champion, went to another level, winning 10 of 18 races and recording a record 17 podiums en route to the title.

He and his new machine dominated. We caught up to Mees, 31, to talk about a season that was historic on many levels.

Racer X: Did you expect to do this well this season?

Jared Mees: No. I expected to do very well and of course be gunning and running for the championship, but just being able to dominate like we did was amazing. Last year and the year’s before it was always Bryan Smith and I going head-to-head, down to the wire. This year we both climbed aboard basically identical motorcycles. I had my team and they had theirs, but Indian Motorcycle basically pushed out a motorcycle to both of us and said “Here you go boys, put your touches on them.” To take the team I already had built up with Kenny Tolbert, Jimmy Wood, Bubba Bentley, and Rogers Racing, basically have all of my supporters come in, just throw this new bike out there, and just dominate? I don’t think I expected to do that. You look at some of the record books and stuff, the season we’ve had hasn’t been done in a long time, as far as all these wins and podiums and clinching the title two races early. As long as I’ve been involved with the sport, I haven’t seen it clinched two races early.

It’s easy to say now, after the fact, that the new bike is good. But there had to be some risk when you signed on that this could be a teething year. Had to be a little worried, right?

A little bit, but I had already been the test rider last year. They raced it at the last race last year with Joe Kopp, but I had already been riding it. I started riding it last June, giving my feedback and explaining strengths and weaknesses. And man, I give so much credit to Indian Motorcycle and S&S Cycles with the exhaust system and stuff, for listing to my feedback. They didn’t just take what I was trying to say and then manipulate that or reconfigure that. Basically, they said, “Okay cool, exactly what he said we need, we’re going to do it!” Then they did it. And I’m not trying to take all the credit by any means, but the fact that those guys were so receptive to my feedback is the reason why we were so dominant this year.

So you started riding this bike last year, did you know all along you’d end up racing it?

Well, the original contract was for testing, but obviously they didn’t want me to test it and learn everything about it and then have me go sign with someone else to race against it with another company. Yeah, at the beginning we had some rocks in the road, sure, as we were working things out, but I knew by August last year that I wanted to be a part of it. From that point it was just figuring out the logistical parts out. I think I signed in mid-August.