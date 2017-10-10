The List: Who’s In and Who’s Out for MEC

Over the weekend, the AMA released the entry lists for the Monster Energy Cup, which takes place this Saturday. As we see often see with the one-off event, it’s sort of the de facto start of the 2018 season, with most of the heavy hitters participating. Since it’s a transitional time of year, though, not everyone is in.

Below is your guide for who is and isn’t racing this weekend.

Honda HRC

IN

Tim Gajser

Christian Craig

Notes: Tim Gajser, the 2016 MXGP World Champion, will make his highly-anticipated U.S. indoor debut this weekend. Injuries have cost the Slovenian a chance to compete at the one-off event the last two years.

After filling-in for Ken Roczen during the 2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, Christian Craig will stay with the team for one more race. He’ll race the 450 alongside Gajser before returning to GEICO Honda, where he’ll race the 250 Class in 2018.

OUT

Ken Roczen

Cole Seely

Notes: Although he has been back on the bike for a few weeks, Ken Roczen still isn’t 100 percent and won’t race the Monster Energy Cup, site of his Honda debut a year ago. Roczen expects to be ready for the Monster Energy Supercross opener in January.

Seely underwent surgery on October 4 to have a plate and four screws removed from the pinky finger in his right hand. Per the team, Seely is expected to be 100 percent in three weeks.

Monster Energy Factory Yamaha

Out

Davi Millsaps

Cooper Webb

Notes: Following two years with Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS, Millsaps was expected to make his debut with factory Yamaha this weekend. While the team has yet to make an announcement, Racer X has confirmed that Millsaps suffered a broken elbow in a recent testing crash. Millsaps previously rode Yamahas as part of the Joe Gibbs Racing team from 2011-12. He missed all of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross after having surgery to repair both wrists.

Cooper Webb underwent surgery on his thumb in late September and is out for the Monster Energy Cup. Webb sustained the injury at the MXGP of USA in Jacksonville. This will mark the second-straight year Webb has missed the event.

Red Bull KTM

IN

Marvin Musquin

Broc Tickle

Notes: After five years with the now defunct RCH Racing team, Broc Tickle will make his debut with Red Bull KTM this weekend. Teammate Marvin Musquin is also competing.

Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-WPS-KTM

IN

Benny Bloss

Notes: Bloss is moving to the 450 full-time with the team next year and will race this weekend.

Out

Blake Baggett

Notes: Baggett underwent surgery on his thumb after Lucas Oil Pro Motocross and will not race this weekend.

Monster Energy Kawasaki

IN

Eli Tomac

Josh Grant

Notes: Both members of Monster Energy Kawasaki will race.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna

IN

Jason Anderson

Dean Wilson

Notes: Anderson underwent off-season surgery to have a plate removed from his foot, but is back for the Monster Energy Cup. Dean Wilson will also compete.

AutoTrader.com/Yoshimura Suzuki

IN

Justin Bogle

Notes: Justin Bogle will make his debut with AutoTrader.com/Yoshimura Suzuki (JGRMX) this weekend. Following one year with RCH/Yoshimura Suzuki, Bogle signed with the team this off-season when RCH folded. He has been training in North Carolina at the Joe Gibbs Racing headquarters in recent weeks.

Out

Weston Peick

Notes: Peick has elected not to race this weekend.

MotoConcepts Honda

IN

Vince Friese

Notes: Friese will be the only member of the team racing this weekend.

Out

Jake Weimer

Justin Brayton

Notes: Weimer sustained a litany list of injuries in a September practice crash which included: one collapsed lung and one bruised lung, a broken rib, fractured elbow, broken scapula along with a small bone break in his right hand. There is hope he’ll be ready for Anaheim 1.

Brayton is currently defending his SX1 Australian Supercross title and will not race this weekend.

Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM

IN

Jordon Smith

Notes: After missing most of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross with a knee injury, Smith is moving up to the big bike this weekend.

Other

IN

Justin Barcia

Notes: Justin Barcia is back on a Honda. The two-time 250SX East Region Champion will race aboard a privateer Honda this weekend after he and JGR parted ways this off-season. Barcia turned pro with GEICO Honda in 2009 and moved to factory Honda full-time in 2013, where he spent two years with the team before moving to JGR. Barcia won the MEC in 2012 while with Honda.

Kyle Chisholm

Tyler Bowers

Fredrik Noren

Out

Chad Reed

Notes: Reed will compete in the AUS-X Open in Australia in November, but he has yet to announce plans for 2018 and will not race this weekend.

James Stewart

Malcolm Stewart

Notes: The Stewart brothers have yet to announce plans for 2018 and will not race this weekend.

Entry Lists

Cup Class

3 Eil Tomac 11 Kyle Chisholm 15 Dean Wilson 18 Davi Millsaps 19 Justin Bogle 20 Broc Tickle 21 Jason Anderson 25 Marvin Musquin 33 Josh Grant 37 Fredrik Noren 45 Jordon Smith 48 Christain Craig 51 Justin Barcia 55 Vince Friese 59 Cole Martinez 60 Benny Blos 61 Heath Harrison 67 Justin Hoeft 69 Tyler Bowers 73 Brandon Scharer 81 Chase Marquier 90 Dakota Tedder 91 Alex Ray 102 Chris Blose 120 Todd Bannister 124 Bobby Fitch 190 Jacob Hayes 211 Tevin Tapia 222 Chris Howell 240 Bryce Stewart 243 Tim Gajser 256 James Milson 277 Kordel Caro 282 Theodore Pauli 374 Cody Gilmore 501 Scotty Wennerstrom 505 Cyrille Coulon 526 Colton Aeck 542 Johnnie Buller 608 David Pulley 713 Chad Cook 722 Adam Enticknap 723 Tyler Enticknap 726 Gared Steinke 740 Lane Staley 792 Bracken Hall

Amateur All-Stars

11 Ciaran Naran 14 Brock Papi 16 Enzo Lopes 17 Carter Halpain 29 Zane Merrett 33 Derek Drake 47 Jo Shimoda 57 Kameron Barboa 63 Pierce Brown 99 Lance Kobusch 101 Jake Pinhancos 133 Jordan Bailey 222 Ramyller Alves 223 Paker Mashburn 282 Garrett Marchbanks 288 Conner Mullennix 382 Tanner Stack 510 Seth Hammaker 522 Johnny Garcia 612 Mitchell Falk 777 Dylan Greer 972 Cole Barbieri

Supermini