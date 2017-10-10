OTOR Issue 165

One hundred and sixty-fifth issue of this re-designed bi-weekly motorcycle sport magazine, tackling the latest races and issues in MotoGP, MXGP, AMA Motocross/Supercross and World Superbike as well as general motorcycling and accessories with the best blogs and photographs.

In OTOR 165:

Matterley Memories: MXoN: Images and thoughts from the 71st Motocross of Nations and a wet one in England. France ruled for the fourth time but the 2017 international season had a worthy send-off.

A Racer’s Brain: An engaging chat with former Grand Prix star Jeremy McWilliams on the enduring juice of riding and racing and the energy to still be so active for KTM and co.

The Graduate: Max Anstie signed off a quietly impressive first term in MXGP with a sensational performance at the MXoN. We talked with the Brit on the journey.

MotoGP: JL getting close: Neil Morrison sits down with Cristian Gabarrini to talk the evolution of Jorge Lorenzo and Ducati in MotoGP and how Casey Stoner compares and still contributes.