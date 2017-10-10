Official: Davi Millsaps Injured While Testing

Yamaha has confirmed that new signee Davi Millsaps sustained a fractured left elbow at the Yamaha test track in Corona on Friday and will miss the Monster Energy Cup this weekend, which was to serve as his debut with the team. According to the team, Millsaps was transported to the hospital following the incident where he was held for observation until Monday when he was discharged.

The injury will require surgery, which Davi will undergo soon; no timetable on his return has been announced.

Rumors began to circulate over the weekend that Millsaps was injured while testing, with Transworld Motocross reporting on Saturday that Millsaps sustained a concussion in addition to his elbow injury. Yamaha’s press release only addressed Millsaps’ elbow injury.

“I feel really bad for Davi and the entire team,” said Keith McCarty, Motorsports Racing division manager for Yamaha Motor Corporation USA in a statement. “He’s been doing a lot of training on his 2018 YZ450F, and things have been going well. He and the team were making excellent progress, and they were looking forward to this weekend’s Monster Energy Cup where Davi was scheduled to make his debut with our Yamaha Factory team. We’re confident that Davi will be able to make a speedy recovery and return to racing soon.”

Millsaps was just beginning training with the team after spending the last two seasons with Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-WPS-KTM.

Cooper Webb, who underwent surgery on his injured thumb recently, is also out for the Monster Energy Cup but will be in attendance signing autographs.