Ironman GNCC Goes Pink in Honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. - With the 23rd Annual AMSOIL Ironman Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) race just around the corner, Crawfordsville, Indiana is set to host the thirteenth and final round of the 2017 AMSOIL GNCC Series presented by Maxxis, an AMA National Championship. Taking place the weekend of October 28 and 29, the season finale will be deemed a "pink race" in honor of October's Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The goal of Ironman's pink-effort is to raise awareness and funds locally for breast cancer care and research, while also bringing the GNCC Racing community together for a cause that transcends racing. The pink attire will make a dynamic contrast to the woods, hills and dirt of the iconic Ironman Raceway.

GNCC Racing will relax number-plate background codes for the race and encourages riders to run pink backgrounds, available via HBD MotoGrafx. To continue the fundraising efforts, a $25.95 pink front number plate background will result in a $5 donation. A full set of front and side backgrounds will retail for $59.95 and includes a $10 donation. In addition, each order will include one free mini plate.

HBD MotoGrafx will also sell exclusive GNCC breast cancer awareness race stickers for a minimum $1 donation. Stickers will be available at rider registration throughout the weekend. All donations from background sales and stickers will once again go to the Montgomery County Free Clinic (MCFC), a non-profit organization dedicated to providing free mammogram examinations across the Crawfordsville and Montgomery County region.

The race facility will be adorned in pink, including a special pink podium backdrop. The backdrop will be autographed by each podium finisher during the weekend and auctioned off on Saturday afternoon, with proceeds going to the MCFC. Additionally, pink-themed trophies, awards, t-shirts and plaques will ensure a memorable scene for all. Racers and spectators can get in on the fun by bringing and wearing pink clothes, riding gear, graphics and other decorations.

The GNCC Trick-or-Treat for the kids makes its return for the Ironman GNCC on Saturday evening, October 31, from 5-6 p.m. Candy will be located at rider registration, vendor row and the amateur pits. Families are welcome to pass throughout the facility, so bring your best costumes and enjoy the holiday festivities. Anyone who is interested in passing out candy may come to rider registration and receive balloons to post at your location informing all trick-or-treaters that you are open for business. Following the GNCC Trick-or-Treat will be a costume contest presented by Team Faith at their location in Sponsor Village.

Adult (12+) gate admission is $20 for the full weekend and $10 for kids ages 6-11. Children five and under are free. All admission includes pro pit access. On both Saturday and Sunday, the youth division races are at 8 a.m., amateurs race at 10 a.m., and the top amateurs and pros race at 1 p.m. The sixth and final round of UTV racing will take place Saturday afternoon at 4:30 p.m.

